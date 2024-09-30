New Human Trafficking Hotline Connects Public's Tips to Ohio law Enforcement

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio’s first statewide human trafficking hotline is now operational, Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“The hotline is a much-needed tool in the fight against human trafficking,” Yost said. “Every phone call could be a lifeline to someone needing help.”



The non-emergency hotline number – 844-END-OHHT (844-363-6448) – funnels incoming tips about suspected sex and labor trafficking directly to law enforcement, connecting the caller with people experienced in investigating such allegations.

The hotline is operated 24/7 by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), whose criminal intelligence analysts assess the information and refer intelligence to local law enforcement agencies, human trafficking task forces organized under the attorney general’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and/or BCI’s Special Victims Unit.

Yost announced the phone number in August at his office’s annual Human Trafficking Summit, citing problems in relying on the national human trafficking hotline for timely tips and data.

He previously had signed on to a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to increase funding to improve the national hotline after it was discovered that tips weren’t being shared with states for several months.

“Having a locally operated, round-the-clock resource means providing critical tips to law enforcement in real time,” Yost said. “It means our officers and task forces have a better shot at rescuing victims and bringing traffickers to justice.”

Hear more from the AG:

Human trafficking is one of the most important issues out there…

The hotline provides a way for information to come in to help survivors…

We can't take down the human traffickers without law enforcement…

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly May: 614-813-7419



-30-