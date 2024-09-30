DronePort Network Launches Community Airspace Awareness Project (CAAP) at Ardmore Industrial Airpark and Mid America Industrial Park

Oklahoma City, OK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DronePort Network is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Community Airspace Awareness Project (CAAP) at Ardmore Industrial Airpark and Mid America Industrial Park. Ardmore and Pryor were selected as the Oklahoma beta test locations to explore airspace awareness at both controlled and uncontrolled airports. These innovative projects are the first step in helping local communities better understand current airspace traffic levels and drone operations at low altitude.

With the rise of drones and autonomous aircraft, airspace conflicts at low altitudes are becoming an increasing concern. CAAP provides a cost-effective solution, offering real-time airspace monitoring and safety enhancements for local airports and communities.

At the core of CAAP is Vigilant Aerospace’s FlightHorizon product, a cutting-edge system for airspace management. This advanced system will be operational at both Ardmore Industrial Airpark and Mid America Industrial Park, enabling efficient, real-time monitoring, immediate traffic alerting and detailed long-term traffic reporting.

“Our mission with CAAP is to empower local communities by giving them the tools to understand and manage their airspace,” said Craig Mahaney, CEO of DronePort Network. “As aviation technology evolves, it’s critical for localities to stay ahead and informed, and CAAP provides a scalable, low-cost, introductory solution to meet that challenge with the flexibility to scale for the future.”

DronePort Network envisions this project as the first step in a larger framework, where additional capabilities like active surveillance and advanced traffic alerts for commercial drone operators can be integrated over time. By preparing communities like Pryor and Ardmore for the future of aviation, CAAP ensures safety and proactive airspace management for years to come.

DronePort Network has prior experience with FlightHorizon, which it currently uses at the Skyway36 droneport in Tulsa, which it manages for Osage, LLC.

Communities and organizations across the US interested in joining the CAAP network are encouraged to reach out for more program details. Applications are now being accepted, and a waitlist is open for the first cohort.

For more information about CAAP and how your community can join, please contact us at info@droneports.net or visit www.droneports.net.

About DronePort Network:

DronePort Network is an emerging aerospace infrastructure development company focused on turnkey solutions that will allow communities to support the rapid scalability of drone technology. DronePort Network can provide a full infrastructure technology stack needed to safely integrate drone technology into your community’s everyday life. Our team of experts can help you develop a plan that will meet strict FAA requirements, gather industry partners to enhance your droneport project and bring in the appropriate technology partners that can provide a reliable and efficient system.

About Vigilant Aerospace

Vigilant Aerospace is the leading developer of multi-sensor detect-and-avoid and airspace management software for uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS or drones). We enable safe and scalable autonomous flight, beyond visual line of sight. Customers include NASA, the FAA, the U.S. Department of Defense and a variety of drone development programs. www.vigilantaerospace.com

