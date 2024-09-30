Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for October 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for October 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per GJ to $0.627 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $0.583 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per GJ for September and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for October, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $138 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the October regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the September rate of $0.848 per GJ to $0.627 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for October supplies of approximately $0.583 per GJ, as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.044 per GJ for September and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for October, based on an average 9 GJ of consumption, would be approximately $117 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a comp l ete list of competitive retailers can be found

on the Alberta government’s customer choice websi t e at: w ww. ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com

