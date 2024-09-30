UCLA Researcher's New Book Exposes Racial Inequities in Bilingual Education

"How Schools Make Race: Teaching Latinx Racialization in America" by Laura C. Chávez-Moreno Laura C. Chávez-Moreno, award-winning researcher, qualitative social scientist, and assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles

Dr. Laura C. Chávez-Moreno investigates how schooling can enhance and hinder critical-racial consciousness through the making of the Latinx racialized group.

CRT, LatCrit, and antiracist educators will find this book indispensable.” — Zeus Leonardo, professor of education at UC Berkeley

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her upcoming book, Dr. Laura C. Chávez-Moreno , an award-winning researcher and assistant professor at UCLA, reveals how bilingual education programs intended to support Latinx students often fail and, in fact, reinforce harmful racial hierarchies. " How Schools Make Race: Teaching Latinx Racialization in America ," scheduled for publication on October 1, 2024, from Harvard Education Press , challenges schools, educators, and policymakers to rethink how they approach race, ethnicity, and language in education.The inspiration for the book came in 2017, when Dr. Chávez-Moreno attended a high school graduation. Despite strong community support for the school’s bilingual education program, not a single Latinx student was given a voice at the ceremony. This stark omission led her to question how programs designed to empower Latinx students can unintentionally marginalize them. Drawing on her experience as a public school teacher in Philadelphia and a curriculum writer, she examines how bilingual education programs often perpetuate stereotypes and inequities, despite their intentions to foster inclusivity.In "How Schools Make Race," Dr. Chávez-Moreno unpacks the complexities of Latinx identity and racialization in U.S. schools. Using case studies from Arizona classrooms, she explores critical race theory to reveal what it truly entails, cutting through political distortions of the concept. Her research also offers insights on how to make bilingual education genuinely effective for Latinx, Afro-Latinx, and Black students. Additionally, she explains key terms and concepts surrounding Latinx and race, specifically focusing on the growing Latinx community in the Midwest and the unique challenges they face in the education system.Daniel Martinez HoSang, professor of American studies at Yale University, calls it "an illuminating account of the ways that bilingual education programs produce ideas about race and Latinidad. Chávez-Moreno pays deep respect to the origins and aspirations of these programs, while taking seriously the contradictory terrain they navigate. A model study of racial formation.”Gloria Ladson-Billings, professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin and past president of the National Academy of Education praises the work: “Chávez-Moreno moves past the Black-White binary that limits our understanding of how racialization occurs within every minoritized group. This project is a powerful example of how intersectionality can create complex and critical notions of identity.”The book also scrutinizes how poorly designed curriculums often place blame on Latinx students for underperformance, without addressing the structural flaws that contribute to their struggles. Instead of holding students accountable for systemic failures, "How Schools Make Race" calls for a re-examination of the educational systems in place and advocates for reforms that would help Latinx students succeed."How Schools Make Race" is a bold call to action. Dr. Chávez-Moreno urges schools and communities to confront the racialization processes shaping Latinx students' experiences and challenges educators to move beyond superficial commitments to diversity and dig deeper into how race and Latinidad are constructed and reinforced in classrooms.ABOUT THE AUTHORLaura C. Chávez-Moreno is an award-winning researcher, qualitative social scientist, and assistant professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the Departments of Chicana/o and Central American Studies and Education. She is the author of "How Schools Make Race: Teaching Latinx Racialization in America."ABOUT THE BOOKPublished by Harvard Education Press on October 1, 2024, "How Schools Make Race: Teaching Latinx Racialization in America" is an investigation into how schooling can enhance and hinder critical-racial consciousness through the making of the Latinx racialized group.MEDIA CONTACTFor press inquiries or interview requests, please contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.