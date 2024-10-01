Bestselling Author Christa Andrews Releases Sincere Children’s Book, 'Chasing Rainbows', on Her Late Mother’s Birthday

A heartfelt children's book.

COVENTRY, RI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author Christa Andrews has just released her deeply personal children’s book, “ Chasing Rainbows ”, a story filled with hope, perseverance, and the unbreakable bonds of family. The release, which took place on September 12, holds special significance as it coincides with what would have been Christa’s late mother’s 94th birthday.“Chasing Rainbows” is a heartfelt children’s book dedicated to the memory of the author’s mother, who passed away but continues to send signs of love and hope through rainbows. The story follows a young girl, the author’s granddaughter, on a determined quest to find a rainbow, despite the doubts of others. Each character in the book is thoughtfully represented by the colors of the rainbow, symbolizing the author’s mother’s seven children.Throughout her journey, the girl encounters characters like the red hen, a loving figure inspired by the author’s oldest sister, who is depicted holding an apple pie, a cherished family recipe passed down from their mother. These rich, symbolic details create a tapestry of family love and connection.The book’s message is one of perseverance, hope, and the enduring presence of loved ones, even after they’ve passed. As the girl never gives up on her dream of finding a rainbow, readers are reminded of the importance of believing in their own dreams. The story is deeply meaningful, reflecting the author’s own experience of receiving a rainbow from her mother just minutes after her passing, a sign that love transcends even the greatest distances.Christa also shares that the publishing of “Chasing Rainbows” came with its own series of signs. On the eve of the book’s release, her formatter, Susan Balogh, faced unexpected technical difficulties uploading the book, despite trying in different locations with stronger Wi-Fi. After a day of setbacks, the book was finally uploaded and published on Amazon in record time, on her mom’s birthday, September 12. Afterward, while sitting in a coffee shop, Susan looked around and noticed a wooden shelf with knickknacks and a rainbow that she hadn’t seen before, yet another sign of the powerful connection to Christa’s mother throughout the process.“I truly believe my mom has had a guiding hand in all of this,” Christa says. “The timing, the rainbows, the way the book came together, it’s all a reminder that our loved ones never really leave us.”“Chasing Rainbows” is now available on Amazon and other major retailers. The book is perfect for children and families who want to share a message of hope, love, and perseverance.Christa Andrews is a bestselling author, wedding officiant, travel agent specializing in romance travel, course creator, and motivational speaker. In addition to writing “Chasing Rainbows” and “We Still Do”, she has helped others write and publish their own books. Christa also offers engaging book readings with children, accompanied by activities like “finding your own rainbow” to inspire kids to never give up on their dreams. Her latest course is designed to guide first-time children's book authors through the process of creating and self-publishing their own books. Christa resides in Greene, RI, with her family and animals and is passionate about helping others achieve their dreams.

