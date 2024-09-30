First Investor in CMB Regional Centers Downtown Dallas Project Receives I-829 Petition Approval

Represents the 61st CMB partnership with investors who achieved permanent residency (conditions removed) in the United States through the EB-5 program

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first approval of petition I-829 for an investor in its Group 65 – Stillwater Deep Ellum project. Approval of the I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 visa process for immigrant investors to achieve permanent residency in the United States (U.S.).



CMB Group 65 is the 61st partnership through which EB-5 investors successfully became permanent residents of the U.S. by the removal of conditions on their green card.

“At the end of the day, an investor achieving this life-changing milestone is the culmination of everything we do here,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re proud and humbled that we were able to play a part in this investor’s successful pursuit of permanent residency in the U.S. We look forward to many more I-829 approvals for investors across our EB-5 partnerships.”

The CMB Group 65 – Stillwater Deep Ellum project was undertaken in conjunction with Stillwater Capital Investments and included the development and construction of a five-story, 336-unit rental complex in the trendy and rejuvenated Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

The announcement of the I-829 approval in CMB Group 65 comes amidst a month characterized by momentum for CMB partnerships, and investors alike, with record-setting speed for I-956F approvals and the regional center’s first I-526E approval for an investor from its Group 87 – Kona Bay Hampton Inn project, last week.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB Regional Centers (CMB) has been a leader in the EB-5 industry for over 25 years, with its first regional center designation approved in 1997. Since then, CMB has assisted over 6,400 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on partnerships that have undergone United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) adjudication. To date, CMB has repaid over $1.3 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB, the EB-5 program, and Group 89 please visit the CMB website or contact us directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.

