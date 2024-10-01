Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s ystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.91 billion in 2023 to $7.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in targeted therapies, growing understanding of CF genetics, patient advocacy and awareness, government support for research, orphan drug designations, incentives for rare disease research.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in C patient population, regulatory approvals for novel therapies, focus on personalized medicine, increasing investment in biomarker research, expanded newborn screening programs, healthcare policy support.

Growth Driver Of The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market

An increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis is expected to propel the growth of the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market going forward. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited condition that severely harms the body's lungs, digestive system, and other organs. Cystic fibrosis therapeutics are used to treat cystic fibrosis disorder by making the mucus in the lungs thinner and easier to cough up. Thus, an increase in the number of patients suffering from cystic fibrosis is expected to boost the cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Chiesi Farmaceutici SpA, PTC Therapeutics LIMITED, Genentech Inc., Alaxia, AstraZeneca, Beyond Air Inc., Pfizer Inc., Alcresta Therapeutics Inc., Laurent Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé HealthScience, Vivus, Pharmaxis, Genentech, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., ProQR Therapeutics N.V., Enterprise Therapeutics Ltd., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Translate Bio Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Zambon S.p.A.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on investing to expand their footprints and strengthen their position in the market. Strategic investment in medical research describes the deliberate and organized distribution of funds, labor, and knowledge into scientific research projects with the goals of expanding our knowledge of medical disorders, creating novel treatments, and enhancing healthcare procedures.

How Is The Global Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Segmented?

1) By Drug Class: Pancreatic Enzyme Supplements, Mucolytic, Bronchodilators, CFTR Modulators

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Inhaled

3) By Treatment Method: Medication, Devices

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Market Definition

Cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics refers to medications that thin and facilitate coughing up lung mucus. It is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body.

Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market size, cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market drivers and trends, cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market major players and cystic fibrosis (CF) therapeutics market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

