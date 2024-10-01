Dermatology Lasers Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.0%

The Business Research Company’s Dermatology Lasers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dermatology lasers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to aesthetic industry growth, medical advancements, consumer awareness and demand, clinical efficacy, and safety, shift in treatment preferences.

The dermatology lasers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for cosmetic procedures, medical tourism and globalization, regulatory support, investment in R&D.

The increase in the incidences of skin cancer is expected to propel the growth of the dermatology lasers market going forward. Skin cancer refers to the uncontrolled proliferation of aberrant skin cells that is caused when skin cells are harmed either by tanning beds or frequent U.V. radiation. Dermatology lasers are used to provide high-intensity light that destroys or shrinks pre-skin cancer or skin cancer cells that enables less swelling, less bleeding, and scarring that helps in quicker healing of patients suffering from skin cancer.

Key players in the market include Alma Lasers Ltd., Lumenis Be Ltd., Cynosure Inc., Quanta System SpA, Candela Corporation, Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cutera Inc., CryoLife Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., Biolitec AG, IPG Photonics Corporation, Miracle Laser & Skin Care, IRIDEX Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Medizin Systeme GmbH, Focus Technology Co. Ltd., Sincoheren Ltd., Fotona doo, Alcon Vision LLC, Shenzhen GSD Tech Co. Ltd., Limmer Laser GmbH, Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH, Centrum Techniki Laserowej Laser Instruments Sp Zoo, Hologic Inc., DEKA Research & Development Corporation, Sciton Inc., Solta Medical International Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing innovative, such as non-invasive fractional lasers, to gain a competitive edge in the market. A non-invasive fractional laser is a type of laser that delivers energy to the skin in tiny fractions, creating microscopic treatment zones.

1) By Type: Gas Laser Machine, Semiconductor Laser Machine, Gem Laser Machine, Other Types

2) By Technology: Ablative Dermatology Lasers, Non-Ablative Dermatology Lasers

3) By Application: Therapeutic, Aesthetic, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetic Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dermatology Lasers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dermatology Lasers Market Definition

Dermatology lasers refer to light amplification device that is used to stimulate emissions of radiation to treat skin conditions such as birthmarks, scars, and wrinkles. Lasers in dermatology are used to treat many skin diseases, pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing, removal of tattoos, and skin rejuvenation.

