Cytel Launches East Horizon™ Platform: Advancing the Science of Adaptive Clinical Trial Design and Simulation

New platform integrates East® software’s established adaptive design workflows with cutting-edge cloud computing simulation and advanced design capabilities for enhanced clinical development.

Cambridge, MA, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytel, a leader in statistical software and advanced quantitative solutions for clinical research, announces the release of East Horizon™, an innovative platform that represents a significant advancement in the field of clinical trial design and simulation. Building on the foundation of Cytel’s industry-standard East® software, the East Horizon trial design platform is a collaborative workbench for biostatisticians to create and optimize trials to help maximize probability of success and reduce the time to market for life-saving medicines. This platform consolidates Cytel’s best-in-class assets in a single synergistic workflow, integrating advanced open-source capabilities and analytics tools in a single, easy to access cloud platform.

"For over three decades, East software has been pivotal in shaping robust and scientifically sound clinical trials," said Kevin Trimm, Chief Product Officer at Cytel. "East Horizon extends this legacy by incorporating state-of-the-art design capabilities, simulation-based approaches, and cloud-powered computing, providing researchers and statisticians with a unified platform for trial design and decision-making."

Comprehensive Modules to Address the Complexities of Clinical Trial Design

The East Horizon platform introduces a range of specialized modules to support clinical trials across all stages of development, addressing both the statistical rigor and operational complexities required in modern clinical research:

Early Phase Designs Dose Escalation Module: Optimizes dose escalation strategies for Phase I studies. Dose Finding Module: Determines optimal dosing in early-stage trials using both Frequentist and Bayesian approaches.



Late Phase Designs Fixed Sample and Group Sequential Modules: Facilitates both fixed-sample and group sequential designs, allowing researchers to apply both Frequentist and Bayesian methodologies. Multiplicity and Adaptive Modules: Manages multiplicity issues and supports adaptive designs in later phases of development.



R-Integration Capabilities and AI-Driven Coding Assistance

The East Horizon platform’s native designs can be easily extended by the user in an infinite number of ways using R code integration points throughout the software. Users can leverage Cytel’s CynRgy R package, a comprehensive library of code samples and documentation, or employ their own R scripts.

Implications for Clinical Research and Development

The East Horizon platform is set to transform clinical trial design and execution by enabling rapid, precise modeling, simulation, and optimization of study protocols. Its integration of AI and cloud computing with established statistical tools provides a robust environment for adaptive design and real-time scenario evaluation.

“Cytel has always been a proponent of innovation and collaboration.”, said Jovan Willford, CEO at Cytel. “We believe that we are in a position to help ensure that innovation, regardless of where it occurs, rapidly reaches the statistical market. East Horizon provides a transparent, validated, platform for the storage, sharing and collaboration of open-source R code. This will be an important cornerstone of our software strategy — bringing together the best open-source and proprietary workflow tools.”

“I am delighted by Cytel’s latest advancement in adaptive trial design software,” said Marisa Bacchi, PhD, Senior Statistical Advisor with over two decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. “Cytel’s software has always excelled at fostering collaboration among cross-functional drug development teams. The integration of their legacy and cutting-edge solutions into a single AI-driven platform will undoubtedly enhance evidence generation and decision-making in drug development and lead to improved solutions for the benefit of patients.”

About Cytel

Cytel is the world’s leading provider of statistical software, advanced quantitative solutions, and statistical methods for the life sciences industry, committed to advancing human health. For nearly four decades, Cytel has set the standard in adaptive trial design, using data-driven insights to inform strategy across all phases of drug development and commercialization. By accelerating drug development, improving success rates, and delivering better patient outcomes, Cytel continues to drive innovation in clinical research.

For more information about the East Horizon platform or to request a comprehensive overview of its capabilities, please visit cytel.com/east-horizon/or contact support@cytel.com

East Horizon™ and East® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cytel Inc. All rights reserved.

Sofie Vandevyver Cytel sofie.vandevyver@cytel.com

