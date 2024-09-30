Drs. Javier, Perez, and Roth Collaborate with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to Create Joint Concierge Program, Precision Concierge Physicians

Precision Concierge Physicians — for patients who desire a personalized approach to their healthcare

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC (CCPHP), a leader in concierge medicine, has collaborated with Drs. Julian J. Javier, Leandro Perez, and Tracey Roth to establish the concierge (membership-model) medicine program, Precision Concierge Physicians.



The physicians will continue to be able to refer their Patient-Members to specialists in the Naples area and to work with hospitals where their patients are receiving care. The new collaboration with CCPHP will also enable them to facilitate connectivity to more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® nationwide.

A New Model of Care

The physicians went in search of a better model of practicing medicine, one that would give them the increased time and flexibility to build the patient-provider relationships that are essential to their ability to deliver quality care to every patient. That search led them to CCPHP.

“Collaborating with CCPHP and transitioning to the concierge model gave us everything we were looking for, including the ability to offer our Member-Patients the amenities and enhancements that will help them achieve the level of health and well-being they always wanted,” said Dr. Javier.

“So many of our patients come in wanting guidance on how to get and stay healthy,” said Dr. Perez, “so we’re thrilled to now be able to offer them complimentary lifestyle and wellness support through CCPHP’s SENS Solution® Wellness Program.”

Concierge Care Membership

“The concierge model offers a rewarding experience for physicians and patients,” said Dean McElwain, CCPHP CEO and co-founder. “It enables them to forge bonds of trust and comfort that result in higher patient satisfaction and wellness, and increased physician job satisfaction.”

Some of the amenities Members receive are 24/7 connectivity to their physician via a direct phone number, a customized telehealth app, same- or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times regardless of medical necessity, and a robust wellness program — the SENS Solution® Wellness Program — that focuses on the health pillars of sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management.

“Working under the concierge medicine model, with everything it offers not just to us but also to our Member-Patients, is what’s making it possible for us to practice medicine the way we always imagined it could be,” said Dr. Roth.

About Drs. Javier, Perez, and Roth

Julian J. Javier, MD, FACC, FSCAI, is a board-certified interventional cardiovascular specialist.

After earning his medical degree in 1986 (Universidad Autonoma de Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic), he completed a residency in internal medicine (St. Louis University Health Sciences Center), fellowships in interventional cardiology (University of Arkansas) and cardiovascular diseases (St. Louis University Health Sciences), and internships in internal medicine (Deaconess Hospital St. Louis) and surgery and emergency room (Hospital Universidad Central del Este, Dominican Republic).

He earned certifications in various disciplines, is affiliated with numerous medical organizations, fulfilled academic appointments at universities, authored book chapters and peer-reviewed articles, served as a principal investigator in clinical and drug trials, and holds a patent for a hand-held vein removal device.

Leandro Perez, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FASE, FSVM, RPVI, is a board-certified interventional cardiologist/endovascular specialist, medical director, and clinical trials investigator. He is board certified in other disciplines as well, and completed coursework in principal investigation and clinical trials.

After receiving his medical degree in 2001 (Madre y Maestra Pontifical Catholic University, Dominican Republic), Dr. Perez completed a residency in internal medicine (Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center) and fellowships in interventional cardiology/endovascular interventions (Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center) and cardiovascular medicine (Loma Linda University Medical Center).

Dr. Perez is affiliated with numerous societies, has contributed to peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters, and has served as principal and subprincipal investigator on research projects. His interests include endovascular therapy of peripheral arterial disease, catheter-based interventions for deep venous disease, and acute coronary interventions.

Tracey Roth, MD, FACC, is a board-certified physician specializing in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular medicine, and internal medicine.

After receiving his medical degree in 1989 (Technion Medical School, Haifa, Israel), Dr. Roth completed fellowships and a residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center (Miami Beach, Florida). Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles, served as principal and subprincipal investigator on numerous drug studies and trials, and received awards and accolades. He also helped develop a structural heart program and introduced the transcatheter aortic valve replacement for the treatment of aortic stenosis.

Dr. Roth’s professional interests include coronary artery disease, aortic stenosis, and cardiomyopathy treatment, as well as his work as an American College of Cardiology fellow.

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and well-being. For more information, go to ccphp.net.

