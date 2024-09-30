Jenna Rooney Awarded 2024 Relativity Innovation Awards in Customer Experience and Security

Rooney, a seasoned leader in eDiscovery and Cybersecurity, spearheads Arete’s Client Services Team to deliver comprehensive data solutions.

Winning these awards is an incredible honor. At Arete, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating across departments to enhance our approach to managing data breaches in a rapidly evolving landscape.” — Jenna Rooney, Director of Client Services

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arete is thrilled to announce that Jenna Rooney, Director of Client Services, was named the winner of two prestigious Innovation Awards at the 2024 Relativity Fest. Jenna received awards in both the Security and Customer Experience categories, recognizing her exceptional leadership and innovative contributions to the eDiscovery and cybersecurity industries.Relativity’s Innovation Awards celebrate change-makers in technology who build custom solutions, empower their teams, and forge new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities. Jenna’s accomplishments in these fields exemplify these ideals, as her work continues to set new standards for excellence.With over a decade of expertise, Jenna has pioneered eDiscovery offerings, guided complex data management strategies, and led large-scale client engagements with precision and innovation. As Director of Client Services at Arete, Jenna leads a team handling all aspects of data breach matters, specializing in emerging technologies and methodologies. Her commitment to excellence, demonstrated through multiple industry awards and community contributions, sets her apart as a visionary in the field.“Winning these awards is an incredible honor,” said Jenna. “At Arete, I’ve had the privilege of collaborating across departments to enhance our approach to managing data breaches in a rapidly evolving landscape. I’m proud to work with such a dedicated team, and these awards reflect our shared commitment to client service and cybersecurity excellence.”The Relativity Fest Innovation Awards celebrate individuals and solutions that make a significant impact in the e-discovery community. The awards were announced at Relativity Fest 2024, held from September 25 to 27 in Chicago. Relativity Fest is an annual event where legal and tech professionals gather to learn, connect, and discuss emerging trends in the industry.To learn more about Jenna Rooney’s awards and the Relativity Fest Innovation Awards, visit this link About AreteAt Arete, we believe the greatest threat to business is cyber extortion. Our unique end-to-end data from over 9,000 engagements informs our solutions to better prevent, detect, and respond to tomorrow’s cyber extortion threats. Partnering with global insurance carriers, brokers, law firms, businesses, and governments, we provide comprehensive incident response, advisory services, and managed security solutions. Our mission is simple: to end cyber extortion once and for all. Learn more at www.areteir.com and follow us on LinkedIn.About RelativityRelativity creates software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its SaaS product, RelativityOne, manages large volumes of data, helping organizations quickly identify key issues during litigation and investigations. Serving thousands of organizations globally, Relativity’s users span legal, financial services, and government sectors. Learn more at www.relativity.com

