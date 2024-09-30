FEMA Funding for Non-Profit Organizations Supports Disadvantaged Communities

Guaynabo, PUERTO RICO ― The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded nearly $438,000 to three nonprofit organizations dedicated to revitalizing communities and supporting people in socially disadvantaged situations.

These funds were aimed at restoring infrastructure at these organizations, damaged as a result of Hurricane María.

“These restorations represent a lifeline for those who rely on these services. The obligation of funds helps restore facilities that provide key support for the emotional and economic development of these families,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator José G. Baquero.

On one hand, FEMA awarded nearly $228,000 to the Trujillo Alto Economic Development Corporation (CDETA, for its Spanish acronym) to repair the Aires del Manantial Retirement Home, a residential project for low-income people 62 years of age and older. The facility was built on 2016 in the Cuevas neighborhood of Trujillo Alto, through a public and private sector effort. It has 10 floors with capacity for 120 housing units and parking spaces.

“CDETA has played a key role in supporting seniors and people with disabilities by facilitating their access to safe and affordable housing. Our organization is responsive to the needs of these vulnerable populations, working to adapt our projects so that they can live independently,” said CDETA’s executive director, Nilda H. Díaz.

The construction project included various structural repairs, such as replacing wall panels, metal railing on the balcony, and works in the bathroom, kitchen and living room. The agency included nearly $28,000 in mitigation funds to reinforce the facility and reduce the risk of future events.

For residents, having a repaired building improved the quality of life in the community. “The positive impact on their lives is evident in the housing projects we have developed,” Díaz explained.

Coping with the effects of a disaster is complicated when people have nowhere to shelter for the night. This is one of the social problems addressed by Hogar Fortaleza del Caído, an organization that received over $115,000 from FEMA to repair the Casa Elda residential building, a housing facility for homeless women, victims of gender-based violence and HIV/AIDS patients.

“The services offered to people living with HIV/AIDS have significantly transformed their lives. During emergencies, participants were able to access essential services such as food, nursing, shelter and day care,” said the home’s executive director, Angélica Segarra. “This proactive approach allows us to identify and manage potential complications before they become serious problems.”

Segarra said that these patients receive care that goes beyond medical attention and food: they also focus on their emotional well-being, since living with HIV/AIDS can generate feelings of isolation, fear and anxiety.

The home has already undergone several repairs, such as concrete ceilings and walls, glass windows, wooden stairs, electrical connections and installing light fixtures. This work included over $16,000 for risk mitigation works.

Lastly, FEMA allocated close to $95,000 to the Comerío Family Pro-Welfare Association, a grassroots organization that primarily addresses school dropout behavior among local youth. This allocation was used to repair the roofs on each of the organization’s three buildings and included nearly $25,000 in mitigation funds to channel rain, repair leaks and protect electrical equipment from voltage fluctuations.

“When the FEMA funds arrived, we were able to repair the buildings and replace the metal roofs with concrete rooftops. The classrooms are back to the way they were before the hurricane,” said Director Alma E. Martínez.

FEMA has allocated nearly $34 billion for more than 11,000 projects following Hurricane María. Out of this total, over $1.4 billion in funding for more than 1,100 permanent construction projects will support repairs for nonprofit organizations across the island.

FEMA has allocated nearly $34 billion for more than 11,000 projects following Hurricane María. Out of this total, over $1.4 billion in funding for more than 1,100 permanent construction projects will support repairs for nonprofit organizations across the island.