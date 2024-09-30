WAGMI Miami Welcomes LIF3.com as Platinum Sponsor for 2025 Event

The event will bring together experts, developers, and innovators to collaborate on the future of blockchain technologies.

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- WAGMI Miami, the premier event for blockchain and DeFi innovators, announces today a significant partnership with LIF3.com as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming 2025 conference. This partnership will play a key role in supporting WAGMI’s mission of advancing the future of decentralized finance through innovation and collaboration. This event, taking place Jan. 21-24, 2025, is expected to draw thousands of industry leaders and enthusiasts to Miami for four days of cutting-edge discussions and networking opportunities.



“LIF3.com is excited to partner with WAGMI Miami, a beacon for decentralized technology,” said Harry Yeh, Managing Director of Quantum Fintech Group. “This event aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a truly decentralized financial ecosystem, and we look forward to showcasing how LIF3.com is driving this vision forward. WAGMI offers an incredible platform for groundbreaking conversations, and we’re honored to be a part of this transformative movement.”

As a leader in decentralized finance, LIF3.com’s involvement will further boost WAGMI’s platform. The event will bring together experts, developers, and innovators to collaborate on the future of blockchain technologies. It will feature keynote sessions, immersive workshops, and countless networking opportunities, providing a space where the best minds in the industry can connect and spark new ideas.

“Partnering with LIF3.com is a milestone for WAGMI Miami,” said Moe Levin, Founder of WAGMI. “LIF3.com is pushing the boundaries of decentralized finance, and their participation as a Platinum Sponsor will undoubtedly bring unparalleled insights to our event. Together, we aim to create an environment that fosters innovation and accelerates the adoption of blockchain technologies globally.”

“I have been friends and working with Moe Levin for over 10+ years, and nothing excites me more than working together again for WAGMI and coming in with LIF3.com as a platinum sponsor,” says Mr. Yeh. “The events produced by Moe and his team have always been the best for the blockchain and crypto industry. Moe’s events are instrumental and continually set the stage and narrative for the entire industry for every crypto cycle.”

WAGMI Miami has been a hub for blockchain pioneers for over a decade, bringing together leaders from across the globe to exchange ideas and create partnerships. With LIF3.com now onboard as a Platinum Sponsor, the 2025 event is poised to be the most impactful and exciting edition yet. Stay tuned for more announcements as we prepare to shape the future of decentralized finance in sunny Miami.

About LIF3.com

Lif3.com is a complete, omni-chain DeFi ecosystem, Curated Layer-1 blockchain, and a self-custody wallet available on the App Store and Google Play – unlocking the potential of Web3 through consumer DeFi, iGaming and the Entertainment Sectors. To learn more, visit https://lif3.com .

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Official_LIF3

Lif3 News and Updates:

https://lif3.com/news

About Quantum Fintech Group

Quantum Fintech Group is a private investment group founded in 2020 that is focused on providing superior returns in the alternative asset space, specifically on blockchain investments.

https://x.com/quantumftg

