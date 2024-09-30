American Banker names Bonnie Lee as one of The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that Bonnie Lee, its President and CEO has been named one of The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024 by American Banker. Since being appointed CEO in 2019, Lee has successfully led the company to deliver solid results, drive innovation, enhance its core relationship banking model, and continue to foster a culture of inclusivity and excellence.



“It’s an honor to be recognized alongside such a distinguished group of women who are shaping the future of banking,” said Bonnie Lee. “At Hanmi Bank, our success is driven by our commitment to our clients, employees and stakeholders. I’m proud to lead a team that consistently delivers on our mission to provide quality financial services that support the financial needs of businesses and multi-ethnic communities.”

Now in its 22nd year, American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ initiative recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity and inclusion in financial services. As part of that program, The Most Powerful Women to Watch rankings feature influential leaders at the top of banks and financial institutions who are on the upswing in a big way.

“Keep your eyes on these women in the years ahead,” said Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “They exemplify modern leadership, with significant contributions to both their businesses and the industry at large. It hasn’t been an easy year for banks and financial institutions, but progress continues — not by chance, but through the determined efforts of these women.”

The honorees will be recognized at The Most Powerful Women in Banking Gala, which takes place October 24, 2024, at The Glasshouse in New York City. Honorees and other industry experts will also be sharing their ideas and experiences in panels, roundtable discussions and interactive workshops at The Most Powerful Women in Banking Conference on October 22–23 at Lavan 641 Midtown in New York City. Registration for the conference is open to everyone in the sector, so all banking and finance professionals can learn from and network with these inspiring leaders.

Hanmi Banks’s Board of Directors, executive team, and employees extend their heartfelt congratulations to Lee for this well-deserved honor. As one of the industry’s leading voices, she continues to set a high bar for excellence, innovation and leadership in banking.

For more information about American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women to Watch 2024 list and to view the full profile of Bonnie Lee, please visit LINK.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850K strong, American Banker’s transformative content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Media Contact:

Juanita Gutierrez

Vice President, Financial Profiles, Inc.

jgutierrez@finprofiles.com

310.622.8235

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.