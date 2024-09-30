Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Launch of CEO Corner Platform

CEO Corner segments to include additional discussion related to press releases, events, corporate updates and pipeline progress

Provides interested parties the ability to ask questions and submit topics for future videos

Access the Sonnet CEO Corner here

PRINCETON, NJ, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sonnet”) (NASDAQ: SONN), a clinical-stage company developing targeted immunotherapeutic drugs, today announced the launch of its CEO Corner platform featuring Pankaj Mohan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet. The CEO Corner platform is intended to provide additional in-depth perspective to press releases, events, corporate updates and development pipeline progress.

“We believe that keeping our shareholders well informed is crucial for the future success of Sonnet and we are committed to executing on that belief,” commented Pankaj Mohan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonnet. “The CEO Corner is a new, additional way for us to connect directly with both current and potential stockholders. As we move forward with our development pipeline, the CEO Corner segments are intended to offer a broader perspective on news releases, clinical studies, and other business developments. We believe in the future of our F H AB platform and are dedicated to growing value for all shareholders.”

The first segment of the CEO Corner is now accessible on the Company’s website here. Segments on the CEO Corner platform will be accessible on the Company’s website (www.sonnetbio.com) for 90 days.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the outcome of the Company’s clinical trials, the Company's cash runway, the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908.824.0775

SONN@jtcir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.