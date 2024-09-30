CamScanner Celebrates National Techies Day with Powerful AI Features and Campus Empowerment Program

Empowering Education Through Innovation

New York, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CamScanner, a global leader in document-scanning apps with over 300 million users, encourages tech-savvy and tech-interested students across the globe to celebrate National Techies Day on Oct. 3 by exploring CamScanner’s uniquely powerful features that make scanning, editing and organizing school documents smarter than ever.



National Techies Day highlights the rapid growth of the tech industry and encourages young people to explore careers in technology. It aims to inspire and educate students, helping prepare them for a career in the emerging field. Since its founding in 2011, CamScanner has been committed to providing innovative technology to enhance productivity and facilitate learning.



Transforming Academic Journeys with CamScanner App



CamScanner’s industry-leading mobile app harnesses the power of advanced AI technology to empower students in their academic pursuits. Students can easily scan exams, homework, and books, adding or erasing handwritten notes to produce marked copies or restore documents to their pristine original state — clean of any writing. CamScanner also allows students to capture text, compile and rearrange it into custom digital documents, and seamlessly organize and share their schoolwork across devices, simplifying exam prep and daily studies.



CamScanner’s capabilities go far beyond other mobile app scanners. The product’s advanced formula extraction feature uses AI to precisely identify complex formulas, convert them into LaTeX formatting, and allow for easy export and editing in Microsoft Word. This feature empowers both students and researchers, facilitating higher quality academic work and reducing time spent on manual editing.



Empowering Students Globally through the Campus Empowerment Program



National Techies Day also comes just a few weeks after the launch of CamScanner’s new Campus Empowerment Program, in which the company partners with universities to help streamline study and work, making education smarter and more efficient. Recent university partners include Unicamp, a top university in Brazil, and non-profit student organization Raízes do Esporte — which provides free sports training for local children. As a CamScanner Empowerment Program partner, students in Unicamp’s Raízes do Esporte receive help with both their studies and their community work.



In total, CamScanner has reached nearly 150,000 students across over 100 countries and thousands of universities through its initiatives.



“CamScanner has always been dedicated to student success and the power of technology in transforming education,” said Kevin Cao, general manager of CamScanner. “We’re proud to join in celebrating National Techies Day on Oct. 3 and encourage all students to explore the myriad ways in which CamScanner is making education more efficient and accessible than ever.”



Students, educators and university administrators interested in collaborating with CamScanner can reach out via prcontact@camscanner.com. CamScanner also invites the higher-ed community to connect through its Twitter/X, YouTube, and Instagram pages.



About CamScanner



CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents by enabling iOS and Android devices to be used as image scanners. Released in 2011, the app has over 700 million downloads in over 200 countries and is featured in more than 60 languages.





CamScanner celebrates National Techies Day by empowering students with technology and innovation

