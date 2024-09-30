Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,209 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,985 in the last 365 days.

Opthea to Participate in the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia and PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ: OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024 being held on October 2, 2024.

UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024   

Fireside chat:  Wednesday, October 2, 2024, 4:00 PM ET
Presenter: Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO
Webcast link: https://kvgo.com/ubs/opthea-ltd-oct-2024 


The webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.opthea.com.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet needs in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

Opthea’s lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two fully enrolled pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve the overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents alone.

To learn more, visit our website at www.opthea.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries

PJ Kelleher 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
Email: pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
Phone: 617-430-7579 

Media Inquiries 

Silvana Guerci-Lena 
NorthStream Global Partners 
Email: silvana@nsgpllc.com 

Join our email database to receive program updates:  
Tel: +61 (0) 3 9826 0399, Email: info@opthea.com Web: www.opthea.com   
Source: Opthea Limited


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Opthea to Participate in the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more