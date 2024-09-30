Submit Release
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 1st and 2nd

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 1st and 2nd.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference this week which will feature different companies from across the OTC market tiers,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to provide a platform for issuers that allows them to engage a wider investor base, and we welcome the participation of a multitude of speakers.”

October 1st

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Dore Copper Mining Corp. OTCQB: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
10:00 AM Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
10:30 AM Ecora Resources Plc OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
11:00 AM IMPACT Silver Corp. OTCQB: ISVLF | TSXV: IPT
12:00 PM Serabi Gold PLC OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
1:00 PM Myriad Uranium Corp. OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
2:00 PM Highland Copper Company Inc. OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
2:30 PM North Bay Resources, Inc. Pink: NBRI


October 2nd

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Novo Resources Corp. OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
10:30 AM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
11:30 AM AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
12:30 PM Dryden Gold Corp. OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

