Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 1st and 2nd
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 1st and 2nd.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“OTC Markets is looking forward to hosting the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference this week which will feature different companies from across the OTC market tiers,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “We are pleased to provide a platform for issuers that allows them to engage a wider investor base, and we welcome the participation of a multitude of speakers.”
October 1st
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|Dore Copper Mining Corp.
|OTCQB: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
|10:00 AM
|Viva Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU
|10:30 AM
|Ecora Resources Plc
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|11:00 AM
|IMPACT Silver Corp.
|OTCQB: ISVLF | TSXV: IPT
|12:00 PM
|Serabi Gold PLC
|OTCQX: SRBIF | TSX: SBI
|1:00 PM
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M
|2:00 PM
|Highland Copper Company Inc.
|OTCQB: HDRSF | TSXV: HI
|2:30 PM
|North Bay Resources, Inc.
|Pink: NBRI
October 2nd
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM
|Novo Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: NSRPF | TSX: NVO
|10:30 AM
|Phenom Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
|11:00 AM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|11:30 AM
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
|12:30 PM
|Dryden Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: DRYGF | TSXV: DRY
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
