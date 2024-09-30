BOS’ CEO to Participate in LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles, October 28-30, 2024

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Eyal Cohen, will participate in the upcoming LD Micro Main Event, scheduled for October 28-30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.



The LD Micro Main Event is one of the most influential small-cap and micro-cap investor conferences, bringing together investors, business leaders, and innovators from across various industries.

During the event, Eyal Cohen will present to investors and attendees BOS’s business strategy, new developments, growth plans and financial outlook.

Eyal Cohen will also engage in one-on-one meetings with current and potential investors, discussing BOS’s vision for the future and the value it is creating for its stakeholders.

Event Details:

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Dates: October 28-30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA



Eyal Cohen is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00-10:25 AM.

“I am excited to participate in the LD Micro Main Event, a key platform for engaging with the investor community,” said Eyal Cohen, CEO of BOS. “This event gives us an excellent opportunity to showcase our progress and discuss how our ongoing initiatives will drive continued growth and innovation within our sector. We look forward to sharing our story with both existing and potential investors.”

Invitation to Schedule Meetings:

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Eyal Cohen during the LD Micro Main Event can contact Eyal Cohen at eyalc@boscom.com or +972-542525925.

About BOS

BOS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimize supply chain operations across three key divisions. The Intelligent Robotics division streamlines industrial and logistics inventory processes. The RFID division efficiently marks and tracks inventory, and the Supply Chain division effectively manages inventory supply.

