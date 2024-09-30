Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Positive Health-Related Quality of Life Results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH Trial of Rezdiffra™ (resmetirom)

Patients with MASH/NASH treated with Rezdiffra experienced clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in emotional well-being and health distress

Study results underscore the positive tolerability profile of Rezdiffra

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced the publication of positive patient-reported outcomes data demonstrating Rezdiffra (resmetirom) improved health-related quality of life (HRQL) in patients with NASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis. The results were published in the journal Hepatology.

Rezdiffra is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. It is the first FDA-approved medication for the treatment of NASH. In the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial, Rezdiffra achieved both fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution primary endpoints, and 80% of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100 mg experienced improvement or stabilization of fibrosis. Rezdiffra is indicated in conjunction with diet and exercise for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in ongoing confirmatory trials.

Zobair M. Younossi, M.D., MPH, FACP, FACG, AGAF, FAASLD, Professor and Chairman of the Beatty Liver and Obesity Research Program, Inova Health System, the Chairman of the Global NASH Council and lead author of the HRQL analysis stated, “The serious burden of NASH on patient quality of life remains poorly understood and underappreciated by the health system. NASH is associated with significant impairment of HRQL related to fatigue, lack of stamina and other symptoms. Therefore, these results demonstrating that Rezdiffra helped patients achieve clinically meaningful and statistically significantly improvements in multiple domains of HRQL are highly encouraging. Additionally, we found no worsening of HRQL related to potential side effects of Rezdiffra in the MAESTRO-NASH study, which underscores the tolerability profile of the medication.”

In the study, changes in HRQL scores from baseline were evaluated in patients receiving Rezdiffra versus placebo and compared between patients with and without biopsy response. By weeks 24 and 52, patients receiving both doses of Rezdiffra experienced improvement of HRQL scores in the Worry domain of the Chronic Liver Disease Questionnaire-NASH. At week 52, Rezdiffra-treated patients who achieved fibrosis improvement or NASH resolution experienced improvement in several HRQL domains, including domains for Worry, Health Distress and Stigma. The improvement in HRQL among Rezdiffra biopsy responders was contrasted by no similar improvement in the placebo group. Biopsy responders with stage F3 fibrosis at baseline had similar or more pronounced improvements of HRQL in comparison to those responders with F2 or F1B fibrosis at baseline.

Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “NASH is the leading cause of liver transplant among women and those who get listed for hepatocellular carcinoma in the U.S. and the unpredictable speed of NASH disease progression can cause serious emotional distress for people living with the disease. In addition to the health burden of NASH, patient advocates frequently tell us they worry about the impact of the disease on their families and plans for the future. The introduction of Rezdiffra as the first FDA-approved therapy for NASH has provided hope for patients, and we see this demonstrated in the improvements in health-related quality of life observed in the MAESTRO-NASH trial.”

About NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a more advanced form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). NASH is a leading cause of liver-related mortality and an increasing burden on healthcare systems globally. Additionally, patients with NASH, especially those with more advanced metabolic risk factors (hypertension, concomitant type 2 diabetes), are at increased risk for adverse cardiovascular events and increased morbidity and mortality.

Once patients progress to NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically. NASH is rapidly becoming the leading cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. and is already the leading cause in women.

Madrigal estimates that approximately 1.5 million patients have been diagnosed with NASH in the U.S., of which approximately 525,000 have NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. Madrigal plans to focus on approximately 315,000 diagnosed patients with NASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis under the care of the liver specialist physicians during the launch of Rezdiffra.

NASH is also known as metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). In 2023, global liver disease medical societies and patient groups came together to rename the disease, with the goal of establishing an affirmative, non-stigmatizing name and diagnosis. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD); NASH was renamed MASH; and an overarching term, steatotic liver disease (SLD), was established to capture multiple types of liver diseases associated with fat buildup in the liver. In addition to liver disease, patients with MASH have at least one related comorbid condition (e.g., obesity, hypertension, dyslipidemia, or type 2 diabetes).

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

