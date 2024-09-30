ResMed Unveils New Collection of Digital and Personalized Solutions designed to Improve Sleep Health

ResMed makes it easier for people to manage their sleep health and stay on (continuous positive airway pressure) CPAP treatment by integrating its leading myAir™ consumer app with Apple and Android smartwatches.

Introduces a Generative AI-enabled sleep health assistant to guide people on their journey to better sleep and new travel gear to help people stay on CPAP treatment while traveling.



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the world’s leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today announced new patient-centric products designed to enhance the therapy journey for sleep apnea patients. These innovations integrate with digital wearable devices and generative artificial intelligence designed to deliver a more personalized sleep health experience and improve overall health.

ResMed’s 2024 Global Sleep Survey found that 44% of Americans get fewer than three good nights of sleep each week, significantly impacting their quality of life. With the rising popularity of digital wearables like smartwatches and health trackers, individuals now have access to data-driven insights that empower them to be active participants in improving their health. Sleep health has become a key focus in this evolving landscape, with more than half (54%) of respondents from a recent ResMed survey expressing interest in purchasing a wearable device with sleep-tracking capabilities.

Digital wearables give consumers instant access to sleep and other critical health insights, giving them valuable information to collaborate with their healthcare providers. ResMed’s latest innovations are designed with users at the forefront, offering personalized insights into sleep patterns and the flexibility to help people stay on track with sleep therapy, no matter where life takes them.

New Patient Engagement Features for ResMed myAir App Designed to Help People Take Control of their Health

ResMed myAir is an intuitive app that empowers patients to stay engaged with their CPAP therapy, leading to better health outcomes. Through interactive coaching and the ability to track nightly sleep data, myAir has been associated with significantly increased CPAP usage, with 87% of patients achieving therapy compliance1.

New myAir Patient Engagement Features Include:

myAir smartwatch app: Now available on Apple and Android smartwatches, this app allows users to monitor their therapy data at a glance, making it easier to stay engaged with CPAP therapy.

Now available on Apple and Android smartwatches, this app allows users to monitor their therapy data at a glance, making it easier to stay engaged with CPAP therapy. Sleep staging: Integrates sleep stages data (awake, REM, core, and deep) from Apple Health and Health Connect into myAir, giving users a clearer understanding of their entire sleep cycle.

Integrates sleep stages data (awake, REM, core, and deep) from Apple Health and Health Connect into myAir, giving users a clearer understanding of their entire sleep cycle. Personalized coaching: Offers customized tips and strategies based on behavior science and machine learning to help users stay on track with CPAP therapy through personalized support.

Offers customized tips and strategies based on behavior science and machine learning to help users stay on track with CPAP therapy through personalized support. Holistic trends: Provides a comprehensive view of a user’s health by providing data such as tracked steps, energy burned, weight, blood oxygen, body mass index, daily exercise, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, time in bed, and total time asleep, from Apple Health and Health Connect along with CPAP therapy data, all in one place.

“We know that digital wearables and other innovative technologies like AI can help consumers better understand their sleep habits and create a personalized pathway to better rest,” said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at ResMed. “Regular sleep tracking can offer crucial insights that empower people to make informed decisions about improving their sleep quality both now and in the future.”

Introducing Dawn: A Generative AI-Enabled Sleep Health Concierge

ResMed’s new AI-enabled health concierge, Dawn, is changing how people learn about sleep apnea. Dawn provides instant, 24/7 access to many answers about sleep health, ResMed products, and CPAP therapy support. Using Generative AI, Dawn offers personalized guidance and connects users with the information they need in real time.

LUXE, Thoughtfully Designed Travel Gear for CPAP Users

Catering to frequent travelers with an eye for sophisticated design, ResMed introduces the LUXE range of tote bags and backpacks. The stylish, practical travel bags are engineered to make it easier for people to stay on CPAP therapy while on the move. LUXE includes modular inserts to securely carry the AirSense™ 10/11 or AirMini™, a mask, a tube, and a power supply. Available for purchase in limited quantities via shop.ResMed.com (US), shop.ResMed.com.au (AU), and the Tmall platform (China) on October 28.

For more information on ResMed’s latest suite of innovations and new products, please visit ResMed.com/ProductUpdate.

Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Apple® is a registered trademark of Apple, Inc.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we help improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

