Liquidia Announces Poster Presentation and Medical Theater at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases, announced today the company will present a poster and host a medical theater at the CHEST 2024 annual meeting hosted by the American College of Chest Physicians on October 6-9, 2024, in Boston.



Rajeev Saggar, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Liquidia, said: “Every year, CHEST unites the next generation of medical professionals and organizations responsible for advancing patient care and educating the future leaders in our field. As such, we are proud to be sharing insight regarding our ongoing ASCENT trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder in patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).”

Liquidia’s poster, entitled “Baseline Characteristics of Patients Enrolled in the ASCENT Study: Evaluating Safety and Tolerability of YUTREPIA™, A Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease (PH-ILD),” will be presented on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024, from 10:20 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. ET. The poster will focus on the company’s ongoing clinical trial, dosing and tolerability profiles, and exploratory efficacy endpoints for the use of YUTREPIA in PH-ILD patients in the ASCENT trial.



Upon presentation, the poster will be available on Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/products-and-pipeline/publications.



The company’s medical theater, which will take place on October 7, 2024 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET and is open to all meeting attendees, will focus on current epidemiologic data on PH-ILD, the clinical data gap regarding dry-powder treprostinil use in PH-ILD and how Liquidia’s ASCENT study is addressing this gap, as well as the future of PH-ILD treatments.



About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an investigational, inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. The FDA previously issued tentative approval of YUTREPIA for the PAH indication in November 2021. In July 2023, Liquidia filed an amendment to its New Drug Application for YUTREPIA, seeking to add PH-ILD to the label. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. Liquidia has completed INSPIRE, or Investigation of the Safety and Pharmacology of Dry Powder Inhalation of Treprostinil, an open-label, multi-center phase 3 clinical study of YUTREPIA in patients diagnosed with PAH who are naïve to inhaled treprostinil or who are transitioning from Tyvaso® (nebulized treprostinil). YUTREPIA is currently being studied in the ASCENT trial, an Open-Label Prospective Multicenter Study to Evaluate Safety and Tolerability of Dry Powder Inhaled Treprostinil in Pulmonary Hypertension, with the objective of informing YUTREPIA’s dosing and tolerability profile in patients with PH-ILD. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.



About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s lead candidate, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder, an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

Tyvaso® is a registered trademark of United Therapeutics Corporation.



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our strategic and financial initiatives, our business strategy and plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements regarding clinical trials, clinical studies and other clinical work (including the funding therefor, anticipated patient enrollment, safety data, study data, trial outcomes, timing or associated costs), regulatory applications and related submission contents and timelines, and our ability to execute on our strategic or financial initiatives, involve significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks discussed in our filings with the SEC, as well as a number of uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and our industry has inherent risks. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that these goals will be achieved, and we undertake no duty to update our goals or to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Legal Disclaimer:

