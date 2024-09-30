Avalyn Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Lead Program AP01, Inhaled Pirfenidone, for the Treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis at the 22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalyn Pharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inhaled therapies for the treatment of life-threatening pulmonary diseases, today announced multiple upcoming presentations at the 22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis (ICLAF). The congress will be held October 12-16, 2024, in Athens, Greece.

Avalyn’s poster presentations at the ICLAF 2024 will include post-hoc analyses on Brainomix’s e-Lung biomarkers as well as association between functional improvement and anatomical changes from the completed Phase 1b ATLAS trial evaluating AP01 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

22nd International Colloquium on Lung and Airway Fibrosis Poster Presentations Details:

Title: Differences in E-Lung Biomarker Scores Between Treatment Groups in Post-hoc Analysis of the ATLAS Inhaled Pirfenidone Solution (AP01) for IPF Clinical Trial

Authors: Peter M George, Christian Rennison-Jones, Finja Ottink, Felix Woodhead, Wassim Abou-Zeid, Olivier Joly, Deepthi Nair, Aliki Sifostratoudaki, Ross Stewart, Claire Fernandez, Howard M. Lazarus, Stephen Gerry, George Harston, Anand Devaraj

Title: Association Between Functional Improvement and Structural Changes in Quantitative High-Resolution CT in ATLAS: A Phase 1b Study of Inhaled Pirfenidone in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Authors: Grace Kim, Jonathan Goldin, Deepthi Nair, Felix Woodhead, Craig Conoscenti, Howard M. Lazarus

About Avalyn Pharma

Avalyn is a biopharmaceutical company developing inhaled therapies for the treatment of rare respiratory diseases including pulmonary fibrosis and other interstitial lung diseases (ILD). Pulmonary fibrosis is characterized by scarring of lung tissue, decline in lung function, reduced exercise capacity and quality of life, and is associated with increased mortality. Currently approved therapeutic options slow pulmonary fibrosis progression but are associated with significant toxicities that restrict their use and dosing. Avalyn is developing a pipeline of new inhaled formulations of approved medicines designed to reduce systemic exposure and deliver medication directly to the site of disease. Avalyn’s lead program, AP01, is an optimized inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, currently being studied in the ongoing MIST Phase 2b Study in progressive pulmonary fibrosis (PPF). AP01 has been assessed in over 150 individuals with different forms of pulmonary fibrosis and demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept with improved efficacy and safety compared to historical data with existing therapies. Avalyn has initiated a Phase 1b study for its second program, AP02, inhaled nintedanib, that is being developed for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit avalynpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

