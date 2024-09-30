The New City Image Logo for Nanshan, Shenzhen Has Been Officially Unveiled

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the diverse development and evolution of global cities, a unique symbol often becomes a distinctive representation of a city. On September 27, 2024, during the Shenzhen Nanshan International Cultural Exchange Season event, themed "Boundless City, Bay Area Chorus," Nanshan District of Shenzhen officially unveiled its international city image logo system. The goal is to better show Nanshan's innovative, open, and dynamic character to the world, letting more people globally recognize and remember this captivating city.The international image logo of Nanshan District in Shenzhen draws inspiration from the first letter “N” in the pinyin of “Nanshan” and the number “1,” creatively forming two upward-pointing arrows. This design cleverly conveys Nanshan's drive for progress and youthful vitality. Paired with the slogan “Nanshan Never Stops!”, the overall "Nanshan" brand exudes both strength and vibrancy, achieving a perfect balance of form and spirit, seamlessly blending Eastern and Western elements. Additionally, the logo's design can be extended, with different colors representing various industries and sectors. For example, blue symbolizes high-quality development, green signifies a high standard of living, and red stands for efficient governance. These variations effectively enrich the branding system of Nanshan District.It is reported that Nanshan, Shenzhen, is an ancient city with over 1,700 years of history and the birthplace of China's first shot in the reform and opening-up era. As a leading hub for technological innovation in China, Nanshan attracts numerous top-tier companies and innovative talents, with cutting-edge technologies emerging constantly in its rich environment of creativity. Over time, Nanshan has evolved into one of the most internationalized districts in Shenzhen, with the highest concentration of foreign residents and the densest resources for international education in the city.The release of this city image logo system serves as a unique "business card" for the district, set to be showed in various international exchange events, cultural exhibitions, and business collaborations. It is more than just a simple graphic; it is an important window through which Nanshan District, Shenzhen, can demonstrate its unique charm, vibrant development, and limitless potential to the world. New logo, new beginning! Shenzhen Nanshan warmly welcomes friends from all over the world!Website: http://www.szns.gov.cn

