September 30, 2024 A Quezon City mother's struggle with stage 4 cancer and the lifeline provided by Bong Go and the Malasakit Centers Florencia de Guzman, at 55 years old, has faced more trials in recent years than many experiences in a lifetime. Diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2021, she stands as a testament to the power of hope, faith, and the importance of timely support from the Malasakit Center program--an initiative championed by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. Florencia, a mother of three, recalled the day her world changed. What began as a seemingly ordinary day at work took a turn for the worse when she stumbled while walking. "April 2021 po, naglalakad po ako dito sa trabaho namin. Natalisod po ako... umuwi ako sa amin, hindi na ako makatayo," she said, recounting the incident that prompted her to seek medical attention. It was during what seemed like a routine check for a minor injury that the doctors recommended further tests. The results were devastating: Florencia was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The news hit her hard, but her immediate thoughts were not for herself--they were for her children and the fear of what might happen to them if she was not there. "Natakot po ako noon dahil sabi ko, mamamatay na ako. Paano 'yung mga anak ko?" she shared. Determined to fight for her family, Florencia requested the doctors to do whatever they could to help her. Treatments were grueling, requiring regular PET and CT scans--both of which are prohibitively expensive. This is where the Malasakit Centers at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City came in, offering her a lifeline in her darkest moments. "Maraming, maraming salamat po sa Malasakit dahil natulungan na rin po nila ako nung magpa-PET scan sa National Kidney," she said with immense gratitude. With each PET scan costing a significant amount, the assistance she received through the center proved invaluable. "Malaking tulong po sa akin 'yun dahil ang mahal po ng PET scan. Every six months po, nag-PET scan ako. Every three months, CT scan na hindi ko naman po kayang suportahan dahil may mga gamot pa po akong mahal na hindi ko po naiinom," Florencia explained. Malasakit Centers are one-stop shops aiming to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. "Senator, talagang maraming salamat sa inyo. Nandiyan po kayo lagi na tumutulong sa amin," she said. "Ako po 'yung naniniwala doon sa sinasabi ni Senator Bong Go na ang pagtulong po sa kapwa ay (serbisyo) n'yo rin sa Panginoon. Kapit na kapit lang po ako sa Itaas. Para sa mga anak ko na lang to, sir," Florencia added. Florencia's battle with cancer continues, but she fights knowing she is not alone. With every scan and every treatment, she holds on to hope--not just for herself, but for the future she wants to see for her children. Go, on the other hand, emphasized his unwavering commitment to serving those in need, vowing to continue his mission of public service. "Magta-trabaho at magsi-serbisyo po ako sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung tiwalang binigay n'yo po sa akin," he stated firmly, highlighting the core values that drive the Malasakit Centers--compassion and dedicated service for every Filipino.

