Global mayors exchange ideas in Hangzhou on sustainable urban development

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No matter the distance, true friendship knows no boundaries. In the golden autumn of September, when the sweet fragrance of osmanthus fills the air, the Global Mayors Dialogue · Hangzhou and the 9th Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference kicked off in Hangzhou.



Mayors and representatives from 24 cities in 15 countries and regions, along with diplomats from their respective embassies and representatives from domestic relevant departments and cities, attended the forum, according to the people's government of Hangzhou.

With a focus on urban governance and sustainable development, mayors from both domestic and international cities engaged in in-depth dialogues, sharing advanced experiences in urban governance and contributing their wisdom to promote global urban sustainable development.

In the 13th century, Italian explorer Marco Polo traveled a long distance to reach the distant East and was deeply captivated by Hangzhou, a renowned city on the southeast coast of China. In his travelogue, Hangzhou was hailed as "the finest and the noblest in the world."

As time passes, Hangzhou has become a city featuring both ancient streets and alleys adorned with blue bricks and black tiles and a modern metropolis landscape with towering skyscrapers.

Leveraging its rich historical and cultural heritage and thriving digital economy, Hangzhou showcases how an ancient yet modern city can coexist harmoniously, leading the way in global urban sustainable development trends.

"West Lake may be compared to Beauty Xi Zi, whether she is richly adorned or plainly dressed." Yao Gaoyuan, mayor of Hangzhou, vividly depicts the city's characteristics as being suitable for living, suitable for business, and suitable for tourism.

"Hangzhou is a city where once you arrive, you won't want to leave, and even after leaving, you will yearn to return," Yao said.

Yao shared the exploration and practices of Hangzhou in areas such as digital innovation and urban governance, ecological civilization and urban sustainable development, as well as cultural heritage and humanistic exchanges.

Digital empowerment has boosted urban governance in Hangzhou, making the city smarter and its governance more efficient.

By constructing a digital city brain and utilizing technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and advanced modeling, Hangzhou has achieved real-time monitoring and efficient scheduling of urban traffic. It can now instantly perceive the traffic volume, vehicle speed, and congested areas, allowing for precise traffic guidance and effectively improving the intelligence and precision of urban governance.

Yao also cited the case of the governance and conservation practices of Thousand Island Lake in Chun'an County in southwest Hangzhou, to illustrate the city's experience in balancing economic development and environmental protection.

Leveraging its abundant natural water resources, Chun'an County has cultivated a water beverage industry cluster, led by Nongfu Spring, which has significantly contributed to annual output value and tax revenue. At the same time, Thousand Island Lake has become a popular tourist destination, attracting millions of visitors. This remarkable transformation truly embodies the concept that lush mountains and lucid waters are invaluable assets.

Hangzhou is equally dedicated and sparing no effort when it comes to the preservation and inheritance of cultural heritage.

Hangzhou's economic development goes hand in hand with the preservation and prosperity of its culture, never losing sight of the city's cultural essence.

As a city with a rich historical and cultural heritage, Hangzhou boasts three world cultural heritage sites. In 2011, the West Lake cultural landscape was inscribed on the list. In 2014 and 2019, the Grand Canal of China and the Liangzhu Archaeological Site also earned the prestigious honor.

Behind the successful inscriptions lies the city's decades-long persistence and efforts.

Hangzhou has consistently highlighted holistic preservation, systematic inheritance, and innovative development. It has fostered a consensus and awareness throughout society about the importance of protecting historical and cultural heritage. By integrating ancient cultural heritage with urban development, Hangzhou breathes new life into its heritage, sparking vitality and rejuvenation.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of Hangzhou's establishment of its first international sister city relationship. Over the past 45 years, the city has upheld openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, and win-win cooperation, engaging in friendly exchanges and cooperation with sister cities with fruitful outcomes in international cooperation.

Particularly in the past 16 years, Hangzhou has hosted nine editions of the Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference, resulting in a series of practical cooperation achievements. The conference has become an essential platform for Hangzhou to share governance experiences and discuss urban development with sister cities, bridging the gap between the city and the rest of the world.

So far, Hangzhou has established friendly relations with 31 international sister cities and maintained friendly exchanges with 42 cities around the world.

From hosting the G20 Hangzhou Summit, the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games, to events like the Global Digital Trade Expo and the Liangzhu Forum, and now the Global Mayors Dialogue · Hangzhou and the 9th Hangzhou International Sister City Mayors Conference, Hangzhou is embracing the global stage with an open and inclusive attitude.

The eastern Chinese city looks forward to contributing more of its wisdom and solutions for the sustainable development of global cities, and continuing to write a new chapter of brilliance in the future.

