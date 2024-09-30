Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Leverages New Production Center for Largest Ever Batch of Spider Silk Parental Lines

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company" or "Kraig Labs"), the leading developer of commercially viable spider silk, today proudly announces the launch of its largest production cycle of its BAM-1 line. Leveraging the expanded capacity of its new production rearing center, this rearing cycle will more than double the Company's previous single-batch caterpillar production record.



To grow production capacity and maximize the new rearing center, the Company has divided this batch into two groups. Twenty percent of this batch are BAM-1 hybrids for reeling finished silk. Eighty percent of this batch is split evenly between the two BAM-1 parental lines that will be crossbred to produce millions of BAM-1 hybrid silkworm eggs for future production cycles.

First-generation hybrids are created by crossbreeding the two BAM-1 parental lines together. These first-generation hybrids create larger production cocoons, increased robustness, and improved reeling performance. As such, the Company maintains a small population of its BAM-1 parental lines that are raised in parallel with the BAM-1 hybrids each production cycle. The priority placed on BAM-1 parental lines for this rearing cycle was explicitly targeted to quickly ramp up first-generation BAM-1 hybrid eggs.

This record-setting production cycle highlights the Company's ongoing commitment to scaling up the production of its advanced silk materials, bringing Kraig Labs one step closer to revolutionizing the performance materials market.

This production batch marks a significant increase in both the volume and scale of the Company's silkworm-based spider silk manufacturing, ensuring that Kraig Labs is well-positioned to meet the needs of these broad and diverse markets.

"This milestone BAM-1 production run exemplifies our commitment to scaling the production of our unique spider silk fibers," said Company Founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. "As we continue to break new ground in performance materials, this expanded capacity represents a key advancement toward full-scale commercial production."

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

