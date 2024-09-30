Hydreight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS) (OTCQB: HYDTF) (FSE:SO6) (the “Company”), a fast-growing mobile clinical network and medical platform which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, announces today its intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as it considers advisable, up to 1,378,633 of its issued and outstanding common shares, being approximately 3.42% of the Company's currently outstanding common shares and approximately 10.0% of 13,786,334 which represents the Company's Public Float (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Bid will commence on October 4, 2024, and will terminate on October 3, 2025, or such earlier time as the Bid is completed or at the option of the Company. Research Capital Corporation of Vancouver, British Columbia will conduct the Bid on behalf of the Company.



The Bid will be conducted in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange. The price which the Company will pay for any shares purchased by it will be the prevailing market price of such common shares on the Exchange at the time of such purchase. The purchase of the common shares under the Bid is being funded from existing working capital.

In accordance with Exchange policies, the Company will include a summary of the Bid in the management information circular to be mailed to shareholders of the Company in respect of its next meeting of shareholders.

The Company believes that purchases of its common shares pursuant to the Bid may contribute to the facilitation of an orderly market and is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In the event that the Company believes that its common shares begin trading in a price range that does not adequately reflect their underlying value based on the Company’s business prospects, growth and financial position, the Company may purchase common shares pursuant to the Bid.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: (480) 790 6886

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Bid. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

