Cityami - the leading NYC-based luxury property management business expands to Dubai

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cityami, a leading luxury property management company based in New York City, has announced its expansion into Dubai’s fast-growing real estate market. This strategic move aims to bring Cityami’s proven model of high-end property management to an international stage, as Dubai continues to emerge as a global hub for luxury rentals, extended stays, and digital nomads.

Founded in NYC by experienced real estate asset manager, Michelle Himden, Cityami has carved out a niche in the management of luxury properties, offering a full suite of services that range from marketing and tenant screening to 24/7 guest support and diligent property maintenance. The company’s approach is designed to maximize rental income for property owners while minimizing the day-to-day complexities of managing high-value assets.

Expansion Reflects Rising Demand

Cityami's expansion is a calculated response to increasing demand for professional property management services in high-growth cities. Dubai has seen a surge in interest from property investors and owners seeking to capitalize on favorable market conditions. With its established reputation in New York, Cityami is well-positioned to provide these markets with the expertise required to manage luxury properties effectively.

“Expanding into Dubai especially aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” explains Michelle Himden, Founder and CEO of Cityami. “This city has seen a rapid increase in demand from extended stay travelers, digital nomads, and remote workers. Our experience in managing luxury properties for diverse clientele in New York has prepared us to deliver high standards of service in this evolving international market. We are excited to bring our expertise to Dubai, where we will help property owners meet the needs of these new traveler demographics while maximizing their returns.”

Data-Driven Management and a Focus on ROI

Central to Cityami’s strategy is its data-driven approach to property management. The company employs advanced analytics to fine-tune rental pricing, optimize occupancy rates, and identify trends that impact rental income. This method has allowed Cityami to deliver above-market returns consistently in New York, and it is this proven model that the company is now applying to properties in Dubai.

“Our use of data and technology is one of the key differentiators in how we manage properties,” says Himden. “It enables us to anticipate market trends, adjust strategies in real-time, and ensure our clients are always positioned to achieve the best possible returns.”

Cityami’s data-centric methodology is coupled with a comprehensive suite of services designed to provide a seamless experience for property owners. These services include professional marketing campaigns, high-quality photography, tenant screening, guest communication, and property maintenance. The company also offers tailored consultation services to help clients make informed decisions about their real estate assets.

Navigating Market Volatility

The move comes at a time when Dubai is experiencing shifts in its property markets. Dubai, often seen as a destination for high-net-worth individuals and international buyers, has witnessed increased demand for luxury rentals amid growing interest from remote workers and digital nomads.

“Property owners in Dubai are navigating a mix of opportunities and uncertainties,” notes Himden. “With our expansion, we aim to provide the local expertise and strategic guidance needed to maximize the value of their investments, particularly in a fluctuating market environment.”

Positioning for Future Growth

Cityami’s move into Dubai is part of a broader strategy to scale its operations globally, leveraging its reputation for quality and customer service excellence. The company has already begun establishing partnerships with local real estate agents and contractors to build a strong network that can support its growing client base.

“Our experience in New York, a market known for its complexity and competitiveness, gives us a unique advantage as we expand,” Himden adds. “Our team is excited to bring the same level of dedication, transparency, and strategic thinking to property owners in these new locations, as we hope to expand into more and more cities, as we move forward.”

Looking Ahead

The expansion also reflects Cityami’s long-term vision of becoming a national leader in luxury property management. By targeting high-demand markets, the company aims to attract a diverse portfolio of properties, ranging from high-end condominiums to prestigious townhouses, thereby broadening its service offerings.

“Property management is evolving, and so are we,” Himden concludes. “As more people turn to real estate for investment, the need for professional, reliable management services is more critical than ever. We are ready to meet that need, wherever our clients require us.”

About Cityami

Cityami is a New York City-based luxury property management company specializing in short and mid-term rentals. Founded by Michelle Himden in 2015, Cityami offers comprehensive property management solutions that include data-driven pricing strategies, marketing, tenant support, and property maintenance. With a focus on maximizing rental income while simplifying ownership, Cityami serves property owners in New York, Miami, Dubai and beyond. Book a consultation here.

