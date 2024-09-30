Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2024 Results and Conference Call

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Toronto and International: (416) 406-0743 Toll free (Canada and the United States): (800) 898-3989 Participant passcode: 7495836# Webcast: www.alamosgold.com

A playback will be available until December 7, 2024 by dialling (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053 within Canada and the United States. The passcode is 8101878#. The webcast will be archived at www.alamosgold.com.



About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold District in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Scott K. Parsons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5439

Khalid Elhaj

Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations

(416) 368-9932 x 5427

ir@alamosgold.com

