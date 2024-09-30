Malware Analysis Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers and Growth Forecast, 2026

Malware Analysis Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global malware analysis market size was valued at $3.27 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.15 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2019 to 2026.BFSI sector is expected to attain significant growth in the upcoming years, owing to high spending by the financial institutions on security solutions and growing concerns over data breaches and financial activities.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A05963 Rise in number of malware attacks, surge in number of government regulations, increase in need for securing critical IT infrastructure and personal data from cyber-attacks, are expected to drive the growth of the malware analysis market. This market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities owing to increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms. Furthermore, rise in malware and phishing threats, increase in adoption of IoT and BYOD trend among organizations, and surge in government regulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the malware analysis market.However, complexities of device security and usage of free anti-virus solutions are expected to hinder the malware analysis market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malware-analysis-market/purchase-options By region, the global malware analysis market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include rise in digitization and increase in usage of mobile & web applications. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to growing penetration of internet, increasing usage of mobile data, and rising trend of using BYOD among organizations.The company profiles of malware analysis market players included in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Fortinet Inc., Qualys Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro and FireEye, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A05963 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

