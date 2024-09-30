Transport and communications statistics for August 2024

MACAU, September 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 251,378 as at end-August 2024, up by 0.3% year-on-year, with light automobiles (117,888) rising by 2.4%. New registration of motor vehicles in August went up by 12.2% year-on-year to 1,192 (including 346 electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 30.5% to 694 (202 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 11.7% to 409 (81 of them were electric). In the first eight months of 2024, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 4.7% year-on-year to 8,318 (2,509 of them were electric). Number of traffic accidents in August climbed by 11.9% year-on-year to 1,274, with 415 persons injured. In the first eight months of this year, there were 10,345 traffic accidents, which resulted in 2 deaths and 3,627 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in August grew by 22.5% year-on-year to 797,954 trips. Light passenger car trips rose by 22.6% year-on-year to 743,370; of which, Macao single-plate vehicle trips to and from Hengqin (134,000), trips made under the “Northbound Travel for Macao Vehicles” policy (130,000) and Macao vehicle trips to and from Hong Kong (26,000) increased by 34.3%, 7.3% and 53.8% respectively. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in August expanded by 42% year-on-year to 5,292 tonnes, with cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (5,281 tonnes) accounting for 99.8%. In the first eight months of this year, cross-border vehicular traffic (5,881,140 trips) climbed by 28% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (45,916 tonnes) leapt by 99%.

Passenger ferry trips went up by 3.3% year-on-year to 6,753 trips in August. Gross weight of port containerized cargo edged down by 0.1% year-on-year to 16,343 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (7,971 tonnes) dropped by 11.9% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (8,372 tonnes) swelled by 14.4%. In the first eight months of 2024, number of passenger ferry trips totalled 53,566, a growth of 24.7% year-on-year, while gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 1% to 130,195 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights at the Macau International Airport totalled 5,218 trips in August, a rise of 28.5% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo jumped by 78% year-on-year to 9,542 tonnes, of which gross weight of inward cargo (437 tonnes), outward cargo (8,640 tonnes) and transit cargo (466 tonnes) grew by 4.9%, 79.9% and 225.3% respectively. In the first eight months of this year, number of arriving and departing commercial flights hiked by 63.3% year-on-year to 38,253 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (67,328 tonnes) swelled by 97.8%.

As at end-August 2024, there were 83,596 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.1% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 6.6% year-on-year to 1,436,700; postpaid subscribers (1,039,097) and prepaid card subscribers (397,603) rose by 6% and 8.4% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 768,000 as at end-August, an increase of 7.5% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August grew by 6.7% year-on-year to 151 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first eight months of 2024 went up by 2.3% to 1.17 billion hours.