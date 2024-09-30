International Relations and Cooperation on escalation of violence and extrajudicial killings in Middle East

DIRCO on the escalation of violence and extrajudicial killings in the Middle East

The Government of the Republic of South Africa expresses its profound concern regarding the recent escalation of extrajudicial killings in the Middle East, most notably the tragic assassination of Hassan Nasrallah and other leaders in Lebanon. This follows a series of widespread and indiscriminate attacks on communication and other devices used by civilians, particularly in Lebanon.

These attacks have resulted in numerous fatalities, including those from vulnerable groups, and have left hundreds in critical condition and thousands injured. The scale of injuries caused by these indiscriminate explosions is deeply troubling and warrants strong condemnation from the international community. Such attacks on civilians constitute a grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law.

The South African Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wishes the injured a swift and full recovery. We stand in solidarity with the Government of Lebanon during this challenging time and express our support in the aftermath of these ongoing attacks.

These actions serve to exacerbate an already tense situation in the Middle East and appear to be aimed at undermining international peace efforts in the region.

We call for the perpetrators of these premeditated crimes to be held accountable through an international, transparent investigation.

South Africa unequivocally condemns these targeted assassinations and the recent bombing campaign against Lebanon, which has resulted in the tragic loss of more than 720 lives since the conflict escalated on Monday.

According to the United Nations, the number of displaced individuals from southern Lebanon has more than doubled, with over 211 000 people now displaced. Additionally, at least 20 primary healthcare centres have been forced to shut down in the hardest-hit areas, as reported by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

South Africa urgently calls for an immediate ceasefire and adherence to international law to prevent a major regional military conflagration, which would have devastating consequences for all countries involved