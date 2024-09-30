Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Irish Tech Challenge South Africa

Remarks by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile during the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa, Republic of Ireland, Dublin

Receiving an invitation to this exciting and dynamic event of the Irish Tech Challenge South Africa is an honour and a privilege. I would also like to extend my gratitude for the warm reception extended to me and the South African delegation.

Today, we have come together to celebrate innovation, entrepreneurship, and the boundless potential of the tech industry, as well as to pave the path for potential collaboration between South African entrepreneurs and Ireland's tech sector.

As you know, the South Africa Irish Tech Challenge is a flagship start-ups competition that seeks to unearth high-impact South African start-ups that have developed innovative solutions that are aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). More specifically, SDG 17 focusses on enhancing the means of implementation and revitalising the global partnership for sustainable development technology.

Therefore, this Tech Challenge is an extremely significant partnership between the Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), and the Technology Innovation Agency.

In this regard, I wish to thank the Irish Government for supporting this programme.

As South Africa, we will continue to support and nurture this programme as it offers great opportunities for South African youth, particularly in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). It is our responsibility to harness the 4IR power for the betterment of society, the economy, and the environment.

We continue to provide support to South Africa's thriving technology and start-up sectors. Through the South African government's ICT Small, Medium, and Micro-Enterprises (SMME) Development Strategy, we aim to accelerate the growth and development of the SMME sector.

We firmly believe that prioritising SMMEs and cooperatives may mitigate the unemployment crisis in our nation by stimulating development, generating employment, and fostering a more inclusive economy.

We also have the industrial innovation support programme, which is intended to foster the development of technology in South Africa's industry by providing financial support for the creation of innovative products and processes.

Additionally, our government has established the Presidential PhD Initiative by allocating an initial R1 billion from the National Skills Fund to advance science and technology. The initiative will cultivate essential competencies in the fields of advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence research.

We are confident that innovation and start-ups entrepreneurship can create the opportunities that would enable them to get the much-needed jobs.

As I look around this room, I'm pleased to see a diverse group of brilliant minds, business owners, and innovators who are all dedicated to using technology to make the world a better place.

This event serves as a testament to the ingenuity and creativity that define our nation's tech ecosystem.

I am especially pleased with Ireland and South Africa's collaboration in the tech sector, which creates new potential for growth and development. Together, we can realise the full potential of our technology industries and build a better future.

We are immensely proud of the enormous strides that the Tech Challenge has made in a relatively short space of time.

Let me also take this opportunity to extend my sincere congratulations to the finalists from South Africa.

You have made me proud—you have made our country proud.

As you prepare to present your ideas, concepts, and designs, I wish you the best of luck. All of you are winners, and I am convinced that you will achieve great success in your respective fields.

You are innovative and remarkable.

Keep flying the South African proudly!!

Together as South African Government and Irish, we should continue to invest in young people and use our collective knowledge, skills, and resources to drive innovation, foster creativity, and build a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

I thank you

