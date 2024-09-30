36Kr Further Expands Global Reach, Bringing Awareness of China's Economy Worldwide

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, recently announced the launch of 36Kr European Central Station ( https://eu.36kr.com/ ). The Company has initiated the recruitment of business partners for collaboration in Europe, actively advancing its global expansion. Currently, 36Kr Europe mainly features news coverage on startups from the 36Kr ecosystem, along with original content such as “A Kr-uarter Past Eight,” equipping overseas stakeholders with timely and comprehensive information on Chinese business. This initiative enables 36Kr Europe users to access the same information at the same time as those in China, elevating the visibility and influence of Chinese companies across the European market.



For years, 36Kr has been dedicated to covering, serving, and empowering New Economy participants in China, continually connecting resources for corporate clients and ecosystem partners. The Company’s international footprint has been growing steadily, with a solid presence already established in Japan (36Kr Japan) and Southeast Asia (Kr Asia). Building on years of extensive efforts by its overseas teams, 36Kr has cultivated significant ties with foreign governments, major industry players, startups, and capital ecosystems, amassing a wealth of success stories and experiences in facilitating global business expansion. We have consistently delivered media services and marketing support to Chinese companies overseas, while our international teams help foreign institutions and enterprises tap into business opportunities in China. Moving forward, 36Kr will remain committed to expanding and integrating cooperative resources, fostering synergy within a wider global ecosystem to better serve businesses and governments in their international ventures while consistently boosting 36Kr’s worldwide impact and further driving revenue growth.

36Kr European Central Station leverages AIGC technology to empower its content ecosystem, notably improving productivity while lowering content creation costs. It currently supports browsing in English, German, and Chinese, with plans to add more languages and country-specific channels. For instance, regarding image generation, AIGC’s text-to-image functionality can drastically reduce imaging costs by hundreds of times. For text translation, AIGC’s large language models and computing power will greatly enhance the efficiency of text translation, transcreation, and copywriting across diverse languages. Additionally, with respect to information and data collation, we have observed AIGC’s ability to effectively generate first drafts, minimizing both our labor costs and editing input.

Mr. Dagang Feng, Chief Executive Officer of 36Kr, commented, “As global expansion becomes an irreversible trend, we will continue to intensify our international efforts for greater penetration of overseas markets, harnessing AI applications to deliver more efficient and cost-effective information dissemination. With the ongoing expansion of our international network, we are well positioned to offer governments and businesses a more comprehensive suite of products and services for global expansion, accelerating business growth with enhanced quality.”

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

