Soo's 78 by Ken Thong Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Malaysian Design Firm The Roof Studio Earns International Recognition for Innovative Residential Project

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced that Soo's 78, a residential project by Malaysian designer Ken Thong , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This well-recognized accolade celebrates the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated in Thong's design.The Bronze A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its clientele. By recognizing projects like Soo's 78, the award highlights the importance of creating spaces that prioritize user experience, align with current trends, and push the boundaries of design innovation. This recognition not only validates the designer's expertise but also inspires the industry to continually elevate its standards and practices.Soo's 78 stands out for its thoughtful transformation of a 20-year-old terrace house into a serene and stylish home that emphasizes openness, natural light, and functionality. The design team's focus on creating an elderly-friendly living space with a warm and cozy atmosphere is evident in the carefully selected materials, color palette, and spatial layout. The incorporation of greenery, skylights, and ventilation blocks further enhances the connection between the interior and exterior, promoting a sense of well-being and harmony.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Ken Thong and The Roof Studio's commitment to excellence and innovation in interior design. This recognition is expected to inspire the team to continue pushing creative boundaries and exploring new ways to create meaningful spaces that positively impact the lives of their clients. As the award brings international attention to their work, it may also open doors to exciting collaborations and projects that further showcase their expertise in the field.Interested parties may learn more about Soo's 78 and its award-winning design at:About Ken ThongKen Thong, the founder and design director of The Roof Studio, is a renowned Malaysian designer known for his ability to seamlessly blend nature and urban design in both residential and commercial projects. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to creating memorable spaces tailored to each client's lifestyle, Thong has earned numerous prestigious accolades for his work, both locally and internationally.About The Roof StudioFounded in 2011 by Ken Thong, The Roof Studio is a Malaysian design firm that specializes in creating rich, ambient interiors that prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and advanced home systems. The company's signature designs feature extraordinary characters and individualistic styles, achieved through the consistent use of natural materials, warm colors, soft lighting effects, and charming decor. The Roof Studio takes great pride in crafting memorable homes that reflect each client's unique way of life.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. This award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. Winning designs are expected to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their blend of form and function. The Bronze A' Design Award is bestowed upon designs that excel in criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and accessibility compliance.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary designers to influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity, gain recognition, and advance the field of interior design. The competition is organized annually across all industries, with entries accepted from countries worldwide. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design, recognizing and celebrating pioneering projects that positively impact the global community. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the esteemed jury panel, view past laureates, and submit their own projects at:

