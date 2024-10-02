Global Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.98 billion in 2023 to $5.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to disease prevalence, global health initiatives, traveler vaccination, government immunization efforts, vaccine efficacy and safety.

The typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $11.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanded immunization programs, global health policy focus, epidemiological surveillance, rising demand in travel medicine, environmental and social factors.

Growth Driver Of The Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market

Growing immunization campaigns is expected to propel the growth of the typhoid Vi polysaccharide vaccine market going forward. Immunization campaigns refer to delivery strategy used to quickly reach large numbers of individuals with one or more vaccines, typically conducted at the national or sub-national level . Immunization campaigns are essential for the effective deployment and utilization of the typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine, especially in regions where typhoid fever poses a significant public health challenge.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Sanofi Pasteur SA, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions Inc., PT Bio Farma, Bharat Biotech International Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Biological E. Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd., Shantha Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., AstraZeneca Limited, Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., LG Chem, SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Crucell Switzerland AG, Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Indian Immunologicals Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Size?

Major companies operating in the typhoid Vi polysaccharide vaccine market are focusing on investments to sustain their position in the market. Investments in the development and distribution of the typhoid Vi polysaccharide vaccine have been substantial, reflecting the importance of preventing and controlling typhoid fever.

How Is The Global Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Child, Adult

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By Application: Government Institution, Private Sector, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Market Definition

Typhoid Vi polysaccharide vaccine refers to the recommendation of active immunization for people aged two and up, concerning the prevention of typhoid fever caused by Salmonella typhi.

Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market size, typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market drivers and trends and typhoid vi polysaccharide vaccine market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

