Pain Management Devices Market To Reach USD 5.76 Billion By 2028, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in prevalence of chronic disease, surge in geriatric population, and increase in adoption of pain management devices drive the growth of the global pain management devices market . However, preferable use of medications for pain management hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pain Management Devices Market garnered $3.68 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/169 Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in R&D investments, and launch of innovative products drive the growth of the global pain management devices market. However, hypersensitivity reactions and postoperative infections caused by use of these devices hinder their adoption, which in turn, restricts the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries would present new opportunities in the coming years.Based on type, the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the analgesic infusion pumps segment is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169 Based on application, the neuropathic pain segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pain management devices market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the cancer pain segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/169 Major market players:B Braun Melsungen AGBoston Scientific CorpBaxter International IncAbbott LaboratoriesJohnson & Johnson (Codman And Shurtleff, Inc.)DJO Global LLCMedtronic PlcKimberly Clark CorporationPfizer, IncStryker CorpAvenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

