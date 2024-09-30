Deputy Minister Narend Singh welcomes the 20-year sentencing of two former Kruger National Park rangers

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh, welcomes the 20-year imprisonment sentencing of two former Kruger National Park rangers for their involvement in rhino poaching handed down by the Skukuza Regional Court on Friday, 27 September 2024.

“We commend the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority for the arrest, investigations, and successful conviction of the two former rangers to an effective 20-year jail term each. Poachers and those funding wildlife crimes will face the full might of the law,” said Deputy Minister Singh.

The two former Kruger National Park field rangers, Lucky Mkanzi and Joe Sihlangu, were attached to the Crocodile Bridge Section of the KNP and were arrested in January 2019 in an intelligence-driven operation. Information was received that both accused were involved in the transportation of poaching suspects in the Godleni area of the section where two carcasses of white rhino were discovered.

Analysis of their vehicle tracking device placed them at the vicinity of the crime scene. The two were taken into custody and confessed to taking part in the crime. An amount of 41 thousand rands was recovered from Joe Shilhangu’s room and it was determined that the money was payment for his participations in the commission of the crime.

The trial of the two commenced in the Skukuza Regional court on 04 September 2024 where the state presented compelling evidence which led to the court finding them guilty on three counts:

Conspiracy to commit a crime resulting in a 4 years sentence.

Hunting of a rhinoceros in a national park – 10 years imprisonment.

Hunting and killing of rhinoceros in a National Park – 10 years imprisonment.

The court ordered that the sentences in count 1 and 2 will run concurrently with that of count 3 resulting in an effective jail term of 20 years for each accused.

Members of the public can report any suspicious activities around wildlife to its environmental crime hotline which is 0800 205 005 or the SAPS number 10111

