Western Cape Education warns learners about cheating in matric exams

As we count down the days to the start of the matric exams on 21 October 2024, we remind all candidates that cheating in the exams can have serious consequences for their futures.

Every year, matric candidates are asked to sign two documents: a matric pledge, and a commitment agreement.

The matric pledge is a document signed by the candidate, in which they promise to dedicate themselves to their studies for their exams and do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any contravention of the rules that they become aware of.

The commitment agreement spells out the rules in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences. The document also lists the various responsibilities of both the candidate and their parents.

These documents are to be taken very seriously, as there are severe consequences to breaking the rules.

The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment or education. And if a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could even face criminal prosecution.

Every candidate must carefully check their pockets for notes or cell phones before they sit down to write, as “forgetting” that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse.

Despite the warnings, 22 candidates who were found in possession of crib notes or cell phones during the November exams last year were disqualified. Given the severity of these consequences, the message is clear: cheating is simply not worth it.

We encourage all matrics to use the final few weeks before the exams wisely and we wish them all the best as they make their final preparations!

