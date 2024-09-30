President Cyril Ramaphosa launches phase 2 of Business and Government Partnership, 1 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday , 01 October 2024, launch on behalf of government the phase 2 of the Business and Government Partnership.

The partnership was established over a year ago with the aim of securing progress in energy, transport and logistics, and the combating of crime and corruption as enablers of economic growth and the creation of jobs.

The partnership has made substantial progress thus far, particularly in the significant reduction in loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government and business leaders will provide feedback on progress to date and ambitions for the year ahead.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 1 October 2024

Venue: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), 19 Fredman Drive, Sandton

Time: 17h00 ( Media to arrive at 16h00)

