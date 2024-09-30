President Cyril Ramaphosa launches phase 2 of Business and Government Partnership, 1 Oct
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday , 01 October 2024, launch on behalf of government the phase 2 of the Business and Government Partnership.
The partnership was established over a year ago with the aim of securing progress in energy, transport and logistics, and the combating of crime and corruption as enablers of economic growth and the creation of jobs.
The partnership has made substantial progress thus far, particularly in the significant reduction in loadshedding.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and senior government and business leaders will provide feedback on progress to date and ambitions for the year ahead.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: 1 October 2024
Venue: Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), 19 Fredman Drive, Sandton
Time: 17h00 ( Media to arrive at 16h00)
For RSVP please contact:
Khutjo Sebata - Khutjo@presidency.gov.za/079 898 4621
B4SA:
Sandra Sowray, B4SA media: 079 167 6863 / sandra@prologconsulting.co.za
Dani Cohen, B4SA media: 082 897 0443 / dani@prologconsulting.co.za
Media enquiries:
Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President - media@presidency.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.