Integrated Monitoring Reporting and Verification (iMRV) launched to bolsters Solomon Islands capacity to respond to climate change

Honiara, 27 September 2024 – The Climate Change Division (CCD) of the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Disaster, and Meteorology (MECDM), in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and with financial support from the Australian Government, officially launched the Climate Digital Transparency System on Thursday, 26 September. Nationally known as the Integrated Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification system (iMRV), this groundbreaking initiative marks a significant milestone for Solomon Islands as it strengthens its commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement.

The iMRV system serves as a crucial tool for the Solomon Islands Government to efficiently collect, archive, and report data on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, GHG mitigation efforts, climate adaptation, and climate finance. Additionally, it tracks progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and National Development Goals (NDGs), ensuring that the support provided to Solomon Islands aligns with the nation’s climate priorities.

The launch event, held at the Honiara Hotel, gathered over 45 participants, including representatives from government ministries, civil society organizations, development partners, and the private sector. International climate change specialists from Denmark, India, and New Zealand also attended the ceremony, adding global perspectives to the occasion.

In his keynote address, the supervising Permanent Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management, and Meteorology, Mr. Karl Kuper, reaffirmed Solomon Islands’ role as a committed party to the UNFCCC, the Kyoto Protocol, and the Paris Agreement. He stressed the importance of meeting the reporting requirements of these global treaties and highlighted Article 4 of the Paris Agreement, which compels countries, including Solomon Islands, to submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Mr. Kuper reiterated that the Paris Agreement aims to limit global temperature increases to well below 2°C, with an aspirational target of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr. Kuper further emphasized the critical role of the newly launched iMRV system in fulfilling obligations under Article 13 of the Paris Agreement. He pointed out that the Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) supersedes previous Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) systems under the UNFCCC and will now require biennial transparency reports from all countries. The iMRV system will play a key role in ensuring Solomon Islands meets these new standards of transparency and accountability.

Reflecting on the long journey leading to the launch, Climate Change Division Director, Mr. Thaddeus Siota, noted the dedication of his team since mid-2022 in realizing the project. He explained that the iMRV system not only addresses international reporting obligations but also integrates Sustainable Development Goals and climate finance monitoring, making it a comprehensive tool for climate action.

Ms. Sara Lailey, First Secretary for Governance and Stability at the Australian High Commission in Solomon Islands, expressed her government’s steadfast commitment to helping the Hapi Isles tackle the impacts of climate change. She commended the collaborative efforts of the CCD and UNDP in delivering a state-of-the-art digital platform, which will enable enhanced monitoring and reporting of climate actions. She also praised the multiple benefits of the iMRV system, stating, “This tool is an innovative solution that will significantly improve how climate data is captured and analyzed, ensuring that Solomon Islands is better equipped to respond to the challenges being posed by climate change. Australia appreciates climate change is the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of peoples of the Pacific, and is committed to partnering with Solomon Islands to support on transition to renewable energy, helping to build climate resilience, and providing more targeted climate finance.”

UNDP Project Manager, Ms. Vini Talai, spoke about the significance of the iMRV system in meeting national and international climate obligations. She emphasized that the system’s development, which spanned 29 months, involved extensive planning, tendering, and collaboration between various stakeholders. Ms. Talai acknowledged the unwavering support from the Australian Government, which has been instrumental in realizing the project.

A demonstration of the iMRV system by Subbarao Consulting Services offered participants a glimpse of its user-friendly interface and features. The software, hosted by the Government’s ICT Services Unit, complies with the public transparency requirements of the ETF while also providing specific user access for data entry and review. Additional modules for monitoring provincial climate change initiatives, gender, disability inclusion, and youth engagement were also highlighted, showcasing the tool’s wide-ranging capabilities.

The event concluded with an interactive session where participants raised questions about the system’s functionalities. They were reassured that the iMRV is a purpose-built tool designed to meet the Solomon Islands’ specific needs, as requested by the Government, ensuring that climate action is from now on tracked effectively across sectors.

Looking ahead, the next phase involves training data entry operators across key sectors. This effort will be supported by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) through its Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency, funded by the Global Environmental Facility. Over the next three years, FAO will continue to support the implementation of the iMRV software, helping to ensure its long-term success.