September 29, 2024 Bong Go joins Luna, Isabela's 75th Founding Anniversary; brings primary healthcare closer to community through Super Health Center Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, affectionately known as "Mr. Malasakit," joined the vibrant celebration of Luna, Isabela's 75th Founding Anniversary and the Bato Art Festival on Saturday, September 28, at the Luna Municipal Colisuem. Addressing the crowd at the Street Dance Parade, the senator expressed deep gratitude to the people of Isabela for their continued trust and support, while reaffirming his commitment to serve them to the best of his ability. "Mga taga-Isabela, maraming salamat po sa tiwala. Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin 'yung tiwalang ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go said. In his speech, Go acknowledged the support of local officials, including Congressman Faustino Michael Dy, Governor Rodito Albano, Vice Governor Bojie Dy, Luna Mayor Adrian Leandro Tio, and Vice Mayor Lelamen Soingco, as well as Mallig Mayor JP Calderon, and Echaugue Mayor Kiko Dy and Board Member Jessica Dy. He expressed his admiration for their hard work and leadership, highlighting the success of the festivities in the municipality. "Napakaganda po ng Luna. At congratulations sa inyong successful celebration headed by Mayor Adrian Leandro Tio," Go remarked. Meanwhile, the senator also underscored the importance of prioritizing youth development, given his role as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Youth. He encouraged the younger generation to pursue education and strive for excellence, reminding them of their vital role in shaping the nation's future. "Mga kabataan kayo po ang kinabukasan, pag-asa at future leaders ng bayan ninyo. Mag-aral kayo nang mabuti. Malay n'yo kayo rin ang maging senador, 'di ba?" Go said. The senator, together with his Malasakit Team, then distributed shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to residents present. To help boost economic recovery and improve public service delivery in the province, Go, who is also the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported various projects and initiatives there. These include the construction of new barracks at Camp Melchor F. dela Cruz in Echague; concreting of the local roads in Barangays Dangan and Santor and a bridge in Reina Mercedes; and concreting of the Gud-Villaflor portion of the access road in San Isidro. The senator also helped advocate for the funding for concreting, upgrading, and rehabilitation of various roads throughout the province; construction of multipurpose buildings in Cauayan, Naguilian, Quezon, San Pablo and Ilagan City; construction of bridges in Benito Soliven, Jones, Mallig, Ramon, San Guillermo, San Mariano and Ilagan City; construction of a river wall and street lights in Aurora; and installation of solar street lights in San Manuel. During his visit to Luna town, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, also conducted an inspection of the Super Health Center at Barangay Mambabanga. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on providing primary care, medical consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country especially in grassroots communities. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya. Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Isabela. During his inspection, Go also distributed grocery packs, snacks, and shirts to 120 barangay health workers and barangay nutrition scholars present. Go also highlighted the accessibility of Malasakit Centers located at the Southern Isabela Medical Center in Santiago City and Governor Faustino N. Dy, Sr. Memorial Hospital in Ilagan City. These are crucial in easing access to medical assistance, ensuring Filipinos receive the aid they need from government for the medical services they require. Initiated by Go in 2018 and institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11463--which he principally sponsored and authored--the Malasakit Center program now includes 166 centers nationwide. The Department of Health reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 12 million Filipinos. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kung ano po kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon," he said, reaffirming his lifelong commitment to public service. "Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," he concluded. On the same day, Go also distributed aid to displaced workers in the town of Alicia and various sectors in Cauayan City.

