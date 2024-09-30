PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 29, 2024 Empowering communities through sports: Bong Go's support elevates the Dueñas Sportsfest in Iloilo In Dueñas, Iloilo, basketball and volleyball have long been the cornerstone sports that bring the community together, offering both youth and adults a chance to engage in healthy competition. Earlier this year, starting in April, the town held its annual Dueñas Sportsfest, where these two sports took center stage, drawing hundreds of athletes and spectators. The event showcased not only the athletic abilities of the participants but also the deep-rooted community spirit that thrives in this small municipality. Much of the success of the sportsfest could be attributed to the significant financial assistance, secured through the efforts of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports. This support, delivered in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), covered crucial expenses such as sports equipment, prizes, and logistics, ensuring the smooth conduct of both basketball and volleyball competitions. Go's commitment to grassroots sports has provided opportunities for many local athletes, opening doors they never imagined. But beyond the games, his efforts have had a profound impact on the entire community, fostering unity and resilience year after year. "Ang mahalaga, may pagkakataon ang bawat kabataan na mahasa ang kanilang talento, maglaro, at matuto ng disiplina sa sports," Go said, reinforcing his belief in the role of sports in shaping the youth. This sentiment is echoed across the numerous initiatives he has championed throughout the country. Go has also been instrumental in shaping the future of Philippine sports on a national level. He authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. This institution offers student-athletes a dual pathway, combining secondary education with specialized sports training. Additionally, Go sponsored and authored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. The bicameral report on the said bill which was ratified by the Senate on September 23, aims to institutionalize a national sports program aimed at developing grassroots talent and aligning it with the country's overall sports strategy. As the sponsor of the sports budget in the Senate, Go has been instrumental in securing support for the country's sports development. He advocated for the repair and improvement of key sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila and Philsports Arena in Pasig City, believing that providing athletes with proper training environments, equipment, nutrition, and mental support is essential for their success. Go has also continuously pushed for an increased budget for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. As Chairperson of the Senate Youth Committee, Go continues to urge government to prioritize sports engagement among citizens, not only for elite athletes but also for aspiring youth athletes, especially at the grassroots. "As I always remind our youth, get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!" he said earlier. Reflecting on his philosophy of public service, Go shared, "Noong ako'y personal aide pa lamang ni Tatay Digong, palagi kong naririnig na sinasabi n'ya, 'Do what is right.' At 'yan ang patuloy kong sinusunod, lalo na pagdating sa mga proyekto para sa kabataan at sports." While Dueñas may be just one of many towns that have benefited from government support for sports, its story is a reflection of a broader vision. Go's efforts emphasize that sports are more than just competition; they are a means to foster national pride, resilience, and a brighter future for Filipino youth. "Gagawin ko ang aking makakaya para masiguro na mabigyan ang ating mga kabataan ng pagkakataong mangarap, magtagumpay, at maging inspirasyon sa iba. Parte po ito ng aking bisyo na magserbisyo sa inyo," Go concluded.

