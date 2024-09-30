PHILIPPINES, September 30 - Press Release

September 29, 2024 Marikina City father battles kidney disease with the help from Bong Go's Malasakit Center initiative Life had been a daily battle for James Umpad, a 33-year-old father from Marikina City. Diagnosed with Stage 5 kidney disease, he often found himself on the brink of despair, his body weakened by illness, and his spirit burdened by the financial strain that comes with long-term treatment. Yet, through it all, one constant source of comfort and survival for James came in the form of an initiative he never expected to depend on so deeply--Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and the Malasakit Centers. James recalls how his health problems began in 2018. At first, it was just persistent back pain and occasional nausea, but as time went on, the symptoms worsened. By 2020, his hemoglobin levels had plummeted, and his creatinine shot up dangerously, leading to multiple emergency hospital visits. "Nakakatakot po talaga ang gastusin, lalo na pag halos araw-araw may kailangan kang bayaran para sa gamot at sa ospital," James explained. For someone who had always been a provider, relying on his income to take care of his family, the medical bills became unbearable. It was during one of his frequent hospital admissions, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, that James was introduced to the Malasakit Center at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City--a one-stop shop dedicated to helping Filipinos in need, especially when medical expenses become overwhelming. "Kung walang Malasakit Center, hindi ko po alam kung buhay pa ako ngayon," James shared candidly, reflecting on how the assistance he received helped ease the crushing burden of hospital bills. "Ayan po ang nagpapalakas sa akin--'yung anak ko, asawa ko, pamilya ko, at Malasakit Center na tumutulong." Malasakit Centers aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to nearly 12 million Filipinos. Beyond the financial relief, the Malasakit Center gave James something even more valuable--time. Time with his family, time to continue fighting his illness, and time to hold on to his dreams of seeing his children graduate. "Gusto ko pa po silang makasama ng matagal... Ang alam ko po sa sakit na ganito, talagang magastos po," James admitted. His eyes well up with emotion as he speaks of his desire to see his children through school and to spend more years with the people he loves most. Go, affectionately called "Mr. Malasakit" by the communities he serves, designed the Malasakit Centers to provide fast and accessible financial aid to Filipinos facing health crises. These centers aim to help ease the burden of medical costs by streamlining assistance from government agencies under one roof. For people like James, it is a vital source of support, especially during times when every peso counts. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," Go emphasized, reassuring people like James that the government stands by them in their times of need. James remains thankful every day--not only for the chance to keep fighting but for the system that allowed him to do so. He is one of many whose lives have been touched by the Malasakit Center. His story is a testament to the power of community support, kindness, and, as James himself says, "malasakit sa kapwa."

