Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.92 billion in 2023 to $7.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising pet ownership, stringent regulatory standards, increased focus on animal nutrition, research and development investments, global economic growth.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in personalized veterinary medicine, globalization and market expansion, focus on regulatory compliance, growing importance of animal welfare, advancements in drug delivery systems, rising demand for nutraceuticals.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market going forward. A zoonotic disease, also known as zoonosis, is an infectious disease that can be transmitted naturally from animals to humans or from humans to animals. Veterinary APIs are used in the development of vaccines that can prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases from animals to humans. The use of veterinary APIs can also help prevent antibiotic resistance, which is a major concern in the treatment of zoonotic diseases.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Alivira Animal Health Limited, Excel Industries Limited, Ofichem Group B.V., Afton Pharma, Jiangsu Lingyun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., SUANFARMA S.A., NGL Fine-Chem Limited, FIS - Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A., Lupin Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Albemarle Corporation, Saneca Pharmaceuticals AS, Neuland Laboratories Limited, Divi's Laboratories Limited, Zoetis Inc., Grupo Indukern S.L., Sequent Scientific Limited, Chempro Pharma Private Limited, AMGIS Lifescience Ltd., Huvepharma AD, Vetpharma Animal Health S.L., Qilu Pharma Spain S.A., INDUKERN Chemie AG, Chemopharma S.A., Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Ceva Santé Animale S.A., Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac S.A.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Size?

Major companies operating in the veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing market are focused on introducing manufacturing plants for APIs to gain a competitive edge in the market. Manufacturing plants for veterinary APIs are facilities that produce active pharmaceutical ingredients used in the formulation of veterinary drugs.

How Is The Global Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Antiparasitic, Anti-Infectives, Vaccines, NSAIDs

2) By Service Type: In House, Contract Outsourcing

3) By Synthesis Type: Chemical Based API, Biological API, Highly Potent API

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Market Definition

Veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing refers to API synthesis from raw materials that necessitates multi-step methods using a range of high-tech processing technologies.

Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Veterinary Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market size, veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market drivers and trends and veterinary active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

