President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for Virginia

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance is available to the Commonwealth of Virginia to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Post-tropical Cyclone Helene beginning Sept. 25 and continuing.



The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe.



Federal funding is available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance for Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties and the City of Galax.

Timothy S. Pheil has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.