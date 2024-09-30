Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World Introduces Modern Accommodations and Expanded Amenities on the Las Vegas Strip

Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World unveils updated guest rooms, expanded amenities, and a luxury experience in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, the largest Conrad hotel globally, is redefining modern luxury with its contemporary design and advanced technological offerings. Located on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, this newly expanded resort blends sophisticated accommodations with innovative amenities, offering a refreshed hospitality experience.

Enhanced Guest Rooms and Services The resort boasts 1,496 newly designed guest rooms and suites within the 88-acre Resorts World complex. Each room features custom furnishings and cutting-edge technology, such as digital keys and in-room controls, allowing guests to tailor their stay to personal preferences. The Conrad Tower also provides a private reception lobby with a VIP check-in option to streamline the arrival process.

Expanded Amenities Conrad Las Vegas offers a 9-pool deck, catering to both relaxation and social interaction. The on-site spa features a variety of treatments focused on wellness and rejuvenation. Guests can also enjoy a state-of-the-art casino with over 1,800 slot machines, 75 table games, and exclusive high-limit gaming areas.

Central Location Situated at 111 W Resorts World Drive, Conrad Las Vegas is ideally positioned on the Strip, offering easy access to top attractions and entertainment. The resort is connected to the broader Resorts World complex, which includes over 50 dining venues and lounges.

