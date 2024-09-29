Disaster Response Surges in Western North Carolina Following Hurricane Helene

NORTH CAROLINA, September 29 - Critical supplies are starting to reach Western North Carolina communities hit hard by devastating Hurricane Helene as crews make progress toward restoring power and cell phone service and repairing roads.

Food, water and other needs are arriving in Asheville and also being airlifted by the North Carolina National Guard into counties across Western North Carolina. Cellphone providers are working to fix the damage and get stopgap solutions in place and rapid progress is being made. Across the region, more than 500,000 customers remain without power, down from a peak of more than one million.

“People are desperate for help — and we are pushing to get it to them. Please know that we are sending resources, and coordinating closely with local governments, first responders, state and federal partners, and volunteer organizations to help those impacted by this tragic storm,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “This is an unprecedented tragedy that requires an unprecedented response.”

NC National Guard members are working alongside local emergency responders conducting search and rescue missions, delivering needed supplies, and helping to restore infrastructure. Approximately 550 North Carolina National Guard personnel have been deployed in response to the storm, along with more than 100 vehicles and 11 aircraft.

Twenty-four emergency shelters have opened, providing capacity for 942 residents. Shelter information can be found at readync.gov.

Eleven storm-related deaths have been confirmed in North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene and dozens of people have been reported missing. This number is the confirmed number reported by North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and is expected to rise. First responders have received hundreds of calls for rescue and more than 1,000 requests for welfare checks. State search and rescue teams have conducted hundreds of rescues and are being assisted from teams from more than a dozen other states.

More than 1,600 North Carolina Department of Transportation employees and contract crews are working to clear roads and get them open again, but 280 state-maintained roads remain closed including parts of Interstate 40 and Interstate 26. NCDOT is getting food and water supply trucks, power and cellphone utility trucks, and other vehicles through damaged roads and into Western North Carolina.

People are urged to stay off Western North Carolina roads so that emergency responders, utility crews, and desperately needed supplies can get through. Real time road conditions are available at drivenc.gov.

The federal government late yesterday granted Gov. Cooper’s request for a Federal Major Disaster Declaration, providing immediate help for 25 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. This disaster declaration will provide both individual assistance for people living in those counties and public assistance to reimburse local governments, state agencies and non-profits for funds spent repairing facilities and infrastructure. Additional information about these resources can be found at disasterassistance.gov or by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Residents affected by the storm should pay close attention to advisories and updates from their local government and emergency services, as this is an evolving situation. Residents with storm-related issues or questions should call 211 for assistance and press 1. This includes requests for welfare checks for loved ones in the affected area. Call 911 for emergencies only.

Information resources and information regarding Hurricane Helene can be found at www.ncdps.gov/helene. The most up-to-date information on local conditions, shelters, and resources can be found by following county government social media and websites or by visiting ReadyNC.gov, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.

