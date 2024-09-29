Submit Release
As Republicans continue to block the right to IVF, Governor Newsom signs legislation to expand access

California’s leadership on reproductive rights

In the over two years since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Governor Newsom, in partnership with the California Legislature, has built California into a national leader for reproductive freedom. Governor Newsom is a founding member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, a nonpartisan coalition of 23 Governors committed to protecting and expanding reproductive freedom. The Newsom administration has invested more than $240 million to protect and expand access to reproductive health care in California since the reversal of Roe.

People seeking abortion care or information about reproductive health care in California, should visit Abortion.CA.Gov.

